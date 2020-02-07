According to the Mirror, Arsene Wenger has agreed for a statue of himself to be made outside the Emirates Stadium.

The legendary Frenchman would join his former pupils Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Tony Adams as well as ex-Gunners boss Herbert Chapman.

The Mirror’s report claims that Arsenal’s hierarchy promised to bestow the honour on Wenger when he left and that the Frenchman has now agreed for the sculpture to be made.

Wenger called time on his 22-year reign as Arsenal’s manager at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Unfortunately things became sour towards the end of Wenger’s time at Arsenal but the Frenchman is the club’s most successful manager ever.

Wenger won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his time with the Gunners.

The former Monaco boss also revolutionised football with his modern approaches to some things once he arrived in England.

Only time will tell if these reports prove to be accurate, let us know your thoughts on a possible statue for Wenger below…