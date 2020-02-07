According to the Mirror, Arsene Wenger has agreed for a statue of himself to be made outside the Emirates Stadium.
The legendary Frenchman would join his former pupils Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Tony Adams as well as ex-Gunners boss Herbert Chapman.
The Mirror’s report claims that Arsenal’s hierarchy promised to bestow the honour on Wenger when he left and that the Frenchman has now agreed for the sculpture to be made.
Wenger called time on his 22-year reign as Arsenal’s manager at the end of the 2017/18 season.
Unfortunately things became sour towards the end of Wenger’s time at Arsenal but the Frenchman is the club’s most successful manager ever.
Wenger won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his time with the Gunners.
The former Monaco boss also revolutionised football with his modern approaches to some things once he arrived in England.
Only time will tell if these reports prove to be accurate, let us know your thoughts on a possible statue for Wenger below…
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
I think this is a wonderful idea…. I’m all for it. 22 years and look how good we were… all what we won… we’ll never have another boss for that length of time again… I don’t think anyone will!
And I know someone who’ll have a big grin on his face reading this, hey Ken?! 👍
I only hope the reports are true. If there is one deserving person of immortalisation at Emirates then it is Arsene Wenger. How can you recognise three of the players Wenger made great and fail to acknowledge the one who crafted them into great professionals? It would not make sense, would it? Besides, Wenger is the brain and craftsman behind the very stadium where the statues are situated! What greater honour can you give such a man than having his statue at the very stadium he helped build? This is in addition to winning several trophies in addition to turning Arsenal into an international brand name. Many of us are Arsenal supporters partly because of Wenger.
Correction: Should be winning several trophies and turning Arsenal into an international brand.