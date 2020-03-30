‘Wenger and injuries’ blamed for Arsenal’s Gnabry failures

Lukas Podolski has claimed that Serge Gnabry impressed during training during his time at Arsenal, but his injuries played a part in his failure to make it as a Gunner.

The Bayern Munich winger is hitting great heights currently, having hit double figures of goals in the Bundesliga in both seasons with his current club, as well as having nine assists to bost so far in this campaign. He also has eight goals on the board for his country in his seven European Championship qualifying appearances, and looks nailed on to retain his place for the main tournament, which will now be held in the summer of 2021.

Former team-mate Podolski claims that the reason he didn’t make it in England may have been down to injuries, while hinting that the managers in Germany also gave him more confidence in his ability.

Podolski stated: “He was unlucky and had a few injuries. He did well in training.

“Off the pitch we spent a lot of time together, going for dinner. But sometimes football is like that, or you find a manager who gives you more confidence.

“Serge can shoot with both feet, and he is powerful and quick – a bit like me, only I don’t have a right foot like him! I’m really pleased that he’s doing well at Bayern.”

If the managers in Germany gave him more confidence, then we can only assume that Arsene Wenger didn’t give him that edge, and to a point, has to be blamed for his part in missing out on the now-superstar.

The fact that we sold him for a lowly fee of £5 Million tells me we seriously dropped the ball on this one…

Could Gnabry have realised his potential if he stayed at Arsenal? Is Wenger to blame for allowing him to leave so cheaply?

Patrick