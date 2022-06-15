Wenger comes under attack for his comments on talent development outside Europe

Arsene Wenger is an innovator, and he showed that with his fresh style of play when he became Arsenal’s manager in the late 90s.

His team played differently and won over many fans around the globe. He spent two decades at the club before leaving in 2018.

He has been working as FIFA’s chief of global development since he left the Emirates, and he is looking to bring some changes to football on a universal scale.

He recently said if Kylian Mbappe was born in Africa, he wouldn’t have the opportunity to become the global superstar that he is now.

That comment hasn’t been taken well by CONMEBOL, who have slammed him.

They said, as quoted by The Daily Mail, that his comments were ‘beyond showing an unusual ignorance about the valuable input of African players in world soccer, and particularly in Europe, show a denigrating twist that hides the effort of footballers and sporting institutions that are not in Europe’.

‘Just like Africans, we South Americans know first hand that kind of behaviour that comes from the belief that the world begins and ends in Europe,’ CONMEBOL added.

Wenger will always want to make a lasting impact wherever he goes, and this development is really not a surprising one.

The Frenchman may not get acceptance for all his work and comments, but his opinions are valid.

Europe gives individual players a better chance of becoming professionals because of the facilities on the continent.

