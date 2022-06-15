Wenger comes under attack for his comments on talent development outside Europe

Arsene Wenger is an innovator, and he showed that with his fresh style of play when he became Arsenal’s manager in the late 90s.
His team played differently and won over many fans around the globe. He spent two decades at the club before leaving in 2018.
He has been working as FIFA’s chief of global development since he left the Emirates, and he is looking to bring some changes to football on a universal scale.
He recently said if Kylian Mbappe was born in Africa, he wouldn’t have the opportunity to become the global superstar that he is now.
That comment hasn’t been taken well by CONMEBOL, who have slammed him.
They said, as quoted by The Daily Mail, that his comments were ‘beyond showing an unusual ignorance about the valuable input of African players in world soccer, and particularly in Europe, show a denigrating twist that hides the effort of footballers and sporting institutions that are not in Europe’.
‘Just like Africans, we South Americans know first hand that kind of behaviour that comes from the belief that the world begins and ends in Europe,’ CONMEBOL added.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Wenger will always want to make a lasting impact wherever he goes, and this development is really not a surprising one.
The Frenchman may not get acceptance for all his work and comments, but his opinions are valid.
Europe gives individual players a better chance of becoming professionals because of the facilities on the continent.
“if Kylian Mbappe was born in Africa, he wouldn’t have the opportunity to become the global superstar that he is now.”. If that is a direct quote from Wenger, then I do not see any issue with it.
We are currently living in a hyper sensitive age, where EVERYTHING is apparently racist, so I guess it shouldn’t be a surprise that some tiny minority as become offended at the mere mention of ethnicity.
However, the fact is that if Mbappe was born in Africa, he 100% would have less opportunity. I have family there, my Dad’s side of the family are African, I have been there many times, so I can see Wenger’s point.