Wenger defends the decision to add wasted time to the end of matches

The football authorities have taken measures to address time-wasting during matches by adding significant amounts of added time at the end of games. This has led to complaints and concerns, particularly in the Premier League, where matches have been extended due to delays during play, and players have been booked for time-wasting more frequently.

The goal behind these measures is to ensure that football remains in play for as much of the match duration as possible. However, there are players who oppose the idea of adding extra minutes at the end of each match and do not see its merit.

Arsene Wenger, a respected figure in football, has come to the defence of this approach, asserting that it is fair and just. Wenger’s stance likely reflects the belief that curbing time-wasting and ensuring continuous play is essential for the integrity and excitement of the game.

He said to the Independent:

‘I would say are you against time-wasting? Personally, I say yes. I am against time-wasting. For the equity of the game, we want the team who wants to play to be rewarded.

‘For the respect of the fan who sits in the stand, the teams to play, to encourage the teams not to waste time. After, it looks logical to me to fight against time-wasting. After that, the second question is how. Then you have to find the logic in it.

‘The logic should be for me to add the time wasted on purpose or accidental. Do you limit that time? Personally, I am not in favour of limiting it, because once it’s the same thing as the offside, people say give them five inches or two inches and then people say why not three. Once there’s no logic behind it, it’s difficult to defend the decision. So we have to continue to do that.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Time-wasting had been notorious before the new measure and we have seen a marked improvement in the minutes the ball is in play since the new season began.

This means the measure is a good one and fans would be happy to get value for money when they are in the stands.

