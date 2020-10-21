Wenger doesn’t understand why Arsenal fired their former top scout

Arsene Wenger has questioned Arsenal’s motive for firing Francis Cagigao despite his amazing work for the club.

The former Arsenal chief scout was part of the staff that was let go this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic as the Gunners reduced their non-playing staff.

Cagigao was responsible for discovering the likes of Cesc Fabregas and he even started the groundwork on the signing of Thomas Partey.

Yet Arsenal restructured their scouting system this summer and he was one of the high-profile individuals that the club made redundant.

Wenger admitted that he was concerned that the club sacked him, particularly because he did a good job for them.

He also questioned the motive behind the sacking and like most of the club’s fans, he ruled out financial problems.

This is because after he was sacked and the Gunners made 55 members of staff redundant, they still went ahead and spent money on transfers.

Asked if was concerned by Arsenal’s decision to offload Cagigao, Wenger told The Guardian: ‘Yes, because Cagigao did outstanding work.

‘I was amazed but what is the real reason?

‘Certainly it was not financial because we spent a lot of money after that.