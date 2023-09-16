Wenger explains why Arsenal has a real chance of winning the Premier League

Arsene Wenger has shared his thoughts on why he believes the Gunners have a chance to win the Premier League ahead of Manchester City in the current campaign.

Arsenal came close to ending their decade-long wait for a league title last season but ultimately fell short. However, the club has bolstered its squad by signing some talented players in the recent transfer window, with the aim of preparing the team for the challenges ahead this season.

While City is still regarded as the favourites to win the title, they have faced challenges, including the loss of Ilkay Gundogan last summer and the injury-prone nature of Kevin de Bruyne. These two players played pivotal roles in City’s success last season, and Wenger believes their absence could open the door for Arsenal to contend for the league title.

“I believe as well that City, having lost De Bruyne for a long period and Gundogan, who was a very important player, even if they are a top team I don’t disagree with that, maybe they (Arsenal) can take advantage of it,” Wenger told the Seaman Says podcast.

“But we have to deal with the Champions League and that costs points as well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

City has looked weakened in this campaign, but they were also busy in the transfer window and have capable replacements for the above players.

We cannot underestimate them, instead, we need to focus on winning as many of our games as possible.

