Wenger feels “confident” that Arsenal can “get over the line this year”

To be honest, no one thought Arsenal would be as good as they were last season. Their brilliance took many by surprise.

However, there are big hopes for Arteta and the boys to reach next season.

For the first time in years, Arsene Wenger feels the current Arsenal team is strong enough to challenge for the league title.

Wenger said, “I feel that Mikel [Arteta] is doing well, making the right decisions, and having an organised team who, for me, can now challenge for the championship. We did it last year; let’s get over the line this year.

“I’m confident because last year, with eight games to go, I always felt we would do it. We invested again a lot this year and strengthened the squad well, so overall, I’m very happy with the three signings. We have all the tools to do well and to challenge for the championship.”

The intriguing aspect of Wenger’s comments is that they suggest that Arsenal is strong enough even if they do not continue their summer spending spree. With that in mind, it should astound Arsenal fans how much better the team may be if Arteta can complete the other two or three signings he’s considering.

In any case, Wenger has been in the game far too long to know what a title-winning team looks like. I hope Mikel Arteta and the boys do not disappoint him.

Sam P

