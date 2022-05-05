Wenger finally admits his mistake in the 2006 Champions League final

Arsene Wenger was Arsenal’s manager when they came close to winning a Champions League title in 2006, and the Frenchman has now revealed his major mistake in that final against Barcelona.
Sol Campbell had given Arsenal the lead, and they had to defend it for just the last quarter of an hour before they crumbled.
Wenger replaced Robert Pires when Jens Lehmann was red-carded, and some people believe that substitution was his biggest mistake in the game.
However, he revealed in a recent interview that not bringing in a centre-back to defend his team’s narrow lead was the error he made.
He said on beIN Sports as quoted by Mirror Football: “If I made a mistake it’s not at that moment.
“It was later in the game. In the end, with 15 minutes to go, I took Flamini on for Fabregas out because I wanted to defend the lead.
“Maybe I should have brought a third centre-back in at that time and keep the midfield as it is, take Hleb out and put a centre-back in and to try to defend as long as we could because there was only 13 minutes left.
“Sometimes with 10 minutes to go you just want to get your team over the line and focus on that. So overall, I would say many people question the change of Pires but if you had to play the game again it is not exactly what I would change.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We are still struggling to reach that stage of the Champions League again, and haven’t even played in the competition since 2017.
Wenger is one of the best managers we ever had, but we need to focus on helping Mikel Arteta to build a top squad that will challenge for titles now.
The great wenger second guessing his own decision and questioning himself.
But we are not even allowed to make any factual constructive criticism of him. It seems like wenger is infallible to some..
We all love and respect Wenger, but factual constructive criticism shouldn’t get some people on the defensive all the time.
You might partially right, but base on his last reign we can all agreed he faced more than criticism. More of humiliation considering his status at Arsenal.
I am among those who wanted him gone respectfully and never once regretted my stand..
Wenger himself wasn’t has saint as many of us might want him to be.
He should have done the honorable thing by quitting when things not going well, but he didn’t. He could have saved his reputation and signed out in style, but no, until he was forced out..
It’s very important to know when to stop and keep going.
@Kaay
I agree. I was one of Wengers biggest defenders. I never liked the way the fans humiliated him. You know how some of our fans are. They treated wenger, Emery and Arteta the same way. No manners..
He wanted the retirement benefits of 8m for no useful contribution, so why would he leave? He was not that foolish. He cared more for the 8 million rather than putting a smile on the faces of the fans and owners. Feel sorry for those who glorify him beyond what he deserves.
We lost Klopp in the process and our future. Mikel is trying to salvage sons pride, may he remain blessed
An Arsenal manager who admits he makes mistakes eh Herr Drier?
We lost Conteh in the process of supporting Arteta Loose Cannon and do you think Arteta will turn down his reported £8,500,000 three year new contract?
Funnily enough, I’ve never read Klopp saying he would have become Arsenal manager if offered the position – can you direct me to the article (s)?
Thanks
Wow Ken1945, after 16 years he finally admits to making a mistake (notice it’s singular).
APIECE OF CURSORY INTEREST ONLY, AS BY NOW IT IS GOONER FOOTBALL FOLKLORE, THOUGH ALSO ANCIENT HISTORY AND REALLY THE ONLY REASON ITS ON JA IS TO FILL SPACE AND THE 11.15 SLOT! REALITY!
Bad old news. Wenger made as many mistakes as his good and courageous ones, all that is water under the bridge. Like you said, the next big step is to beat his record, even if it is by winning the Champions league.
I don’t blame Wenger at all for that loss. We were a man down for so long, against the best club side in the world.
It still hurts so bad though, because of how well we played throughout that season’s CL campaign. I honestly feel, if we didn’t have a man sent off, we would have won.
And victory would have capped off a brilliant decade in charge for Wenger. He’s still a legend whatever, but you could imagine if he won us a CL as well for the first time in our history.
Henry had a chance to seal the match 👀
Lehmann getting sent off was the issue, tough calls with seconds to make them shouldn’t really be blamed in hindsight.
Wenger suffered for the cost of the new stadium and as he says, he probably did his best work in those years to keep CL football throughout.
At the end, big money was coming into football and the Arsenal owners were not prepared to make the club overly indebted to some holding companies as the likes of Chelski are.
Fan pressure made him leave, mostly fans who didn’t really understand the background and didn’t care – they just ant success on the pitch at any (future) price.
My personal view is that football would be much better off if the PL rules said that “owners” cannot lend money to clubs, they can only give it, with no strings attached.