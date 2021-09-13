Wenger insists Arsenal’s squad is ‘full of quality’ and believes they will bounce back

Arsene Wenger insists that the Arsenal squad is full of quality despite their dismal start to the new Premier League season, and believes we will bounce back.

The Gunners opened their account this weekend, at the fourth time of trying, by beating Norwich City at the Emirates by a 1-0 scoreline, and can look to build on that when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor this weekend.

Wenger admit that it isn’t the best time to be talking about his former club given their rough start to the term, but isn’t worried about our side, and is taking a realistic analysis of our opening weeks have taken on two of the favourites to win this season’s title.

“When I talk about Arsenal it’s a sensitive subject and at the moment the timing is maybe not the best to talk,” Wenger said.

“I must say I find the squad full of quality. I’m not pessimistic because I feel they had two difficult games out of the first three – Chelsea on a high at home and of course after they go to Manchester City.

“Of course, you go to Man City and you can say it’s predictable that you could drop points.

“The bad result we made was in the first game against Brentford. After that it puts you straight away on the back foot.

“I wish them to recover and I think they will. The potential is there so I hope they come back.”

I’m sure the feeling around Arsenal will improve as we get our confidence back after a rocky start, but another win at Burnley paired with a win over Wimbledon in midweek will surely lift the morale of the squad, and give us the opportunity to get back to playing something close to our actual level.

Patrick