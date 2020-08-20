Wenger knew Champions League hero would become a star and regrets losing him

Serge Gnabry has become a global superstar in the last few seasons and his star began to shine when he moved to Bayern Munich.

The German had been on the books of Arsenal after Arsene Wenger discovered him at the age of 15.

He broke into the Arsenal first team but struggled to stay there, so the Gunners loaned him out to most-notably West Brom where he couldn’t get game time.

He returned to Arsenal and after doing very well for his country in European youth competition, he decided to move back to Germany with Werder Bremen.

He had refused a new Arsenal deal to seal that move and he joined German champions, Bayern Munich, a season later, the rest, as they say, is history.

He has been a star of the current Bayern Munich side that has reached another final of the Champions League the same season that they won the Bundesliga and German Cup.

He starred for them in Champions League games against Tottenham and Chelsea and scored twice as they beat Lyon to reach the final of this year’s edition.

Watching him shine for another club has been painful to Arsene Wenger as he recently disclosed that he knew the German will become a star.

Speaking on beIN Sports, the Frenchman said: “Let’s not forget Gnabry, I bought him at the age of 15 from Stuttgart and he was injured a lot.

“We had an agreement with him you know. I had given him out on loan to West Brom and he didn’t play a game. He came back, he was injured.

“We worked very hard with him for six months and he went out with the German national team, Under-21s, and Bayern made a deal with Werder Bremen.

“He wanted to sign in the end, didn’t want to extend his contract (with Arsenal) and I was very sad.

“But we couldn’t get over the line with him because I knew he would have a great career.”