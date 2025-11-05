Wenger names the only clubs that can stop Arsenal’s Champions League success

Arsene Wenger has expressed his belief that the current Arsenal side has a genuine opportunity to win the Champions League this season, although he has identified two clubs capable of halting their progress. The former Gunners manager shared his assessment following Arsenal’s latest European victory, praising their form while cautioning that the path to continental glory will not be straightforward.

Arsenal secured their fourth consecutive win in the competition after defeating Slavia Prague, extending their excellent run of form. This result also marked their eighth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions, underlining the team’s defensive strength and overall balance. The Gunners have looked composed, disciplined, and confident in Europe this season, consistently demonstrating the quality and maturity required to challenge the continent’s elite.

Arsenal’s Rising European Credentials

There has been little doubt surrounding Arsenal’s recent victories, with their performances reflecting both tactical precision and mental resilience. Earlier matches in the tournament showcased the same consistency, suggesting that Mikel Arteta’s side is now one of the most complete teams in Europe. Their efficiency in both attack and defence has positioned them as strong contenders for the Champions League title, with growing belief among supporters and pundits alike.

However, Arteta remains focused on maintaining balance within the squad. He is determined to ensure his players stay grounded and do not become complacent following their early-season success. The manager continues to emphasise the importance of hard work, preparation, and discipline, recognising that a long and demanding campaign still lies ahead.

Wenger’s Perspective on European Rivals

As cited by Metro Sport, Arsène Wenger believes that while Arsenal are capable of winning the Champions League, two teams in particular could stand in their way. He said: ‘I would say they’re the two teams who can win the Champions League this season, outside England. One of the other teams of course could be Real Madrid but Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain, no one wonders in their league will they win their championship. Paris Saint-Germain will win the championship in France and Bayern have nearly already nearly won the championship in Germany, so their season of course will be in Europe.’

Wenger’s remarks highlight the immense challenge facing Arsenal as they aim for European success. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain remain formidable forces, both equipped with depth, experience, and star power. Nevertheless, Arsenal’s current trajectory, driven by tactical discipline and confidence, suggests they have every reason to believe this could be the season they make history in the Champions League.

