Wenger needs to stop telling Man City how to beat Arsenal again next season

Some Gooners are still devastated that they didn’t walk away with the PL title after being on top of the table for almost the entirety of the 2022–23 season.
The belief is that Arsenal ought to take advantage of this transfer window. They should be willing to spend a lot to close the gap between them and the Citizens. In recent weeks, there have been hints that Arteta is set to get his way in the transfer market.
Meanwhile, as the Gooners put their trust in soaring after a brilliant transfer window, their former boss, Arsene Wenger, feels their main rivals, Manchester City, may also need to take advantage of this transfer window. The legendary PL coach feels Guardiola is due three marquee deals this summer to continue his dominance.
Wenger insists City must buy again to remain competitive next season.
“Are Manchester City ready for a new challenge? Will they motivate themselves for a new challenge?” asked Wenger as quoted by the Sun.
“Perhaps they will lose important players. This team is not old, but there are no young players in it. Except for (Erling) Haaland, who is now 22, everyone else is between 24 and 32 years old.
“Therefore, two or three players need to be changed.”
For Arsenal’s benefit, Guardiola shouldn’t listen to Wenger’s advice. The way the Citizens were last season, they hardly need not make themselves even stronger. it may be bad news for the Gunners’ ambitions to steal their crown.
Daniel O
Wenger giving a PEP talk
Wenger is chatting about the PL….what is wrong with that. Let’s get our house in order first, sign the best and some experience.
Declan Rice, maybe Caicedo, maybe James Maddison, maybe Italian superstar Nicolo Barella, maybe Xavi Simons….we are on the way to the summit and could play 60 games next season…..that’s 40 games a player for a big squad, which will keep the players happy. We need depth.
I think Man City will approach Maddison soon
What sort of click bait article is this Pat? I’m still trying to figure out where in this story wenger told them how to beat arsenal.
He’s trying everything to stay relevant, even when he clearly undercuts Arsenal’s efforts to improve from where he left it.
That’s kind’a cheap.
Sometimes people shock me with their stupidity.. and I am not talking about Wenger
Very funny 😄
So now Manchester City need Wenger to advise them on their transfer business?
This offseason, with little or no football to talk about, people will just choose to write anything no matter how senseless
Click bait, at least he sometimes displays your opinions. Not all though!
Again Wenger is stating the obvious, giving nothing away, and just telling the whole world what we already knew.
And if there really are Arsenal fans who are “devastated” over not winning the Premier League…my heart goes out to them😜. I feel the same over England not winning the Eurovision Song Contest😂.
What’s the point of having a transfer window, when deals are reported as done, before it opens. Case in point, MacAllistair to Liverpool last week for £35 million, before the transfer window has opened? You use to see press conferences announcing the new player, now it’s media reports! What’s going on?
This article is misleading.
Wenger does nt give advice on how City should beat Arsensl. First of all City knws how to beat Arsenal as they have been doing it for the last decade, on a constant basis i may add.
Secondly any top coach knws adding new faces each year is paramount to maintain or revitalize standards. So Wenger was just stating the obvious.
To say im DISSAPOINTED in the author of this article would be an understatement as it implies Wenger is a sell-out WHICH HE IS NOT. Can’t say the same about the author though as he/she undermines the reputation & integrity of the BEST COACH in Arsenal’s history.
ALWAYS FORWARD & SEIZE THE MOMENT!!!
He doesn’t have to be an Arsenal fan, to write a report on them. Mind you in my opinion, he is probably a Chelsea or Westham fan, judging by the way he overpriced their players and devalues the Arsenal players being sold. Anyway, the site is about opinions and I suppose he is just doing his job to create headlines to get you interested and opinionated. Just my opinion .
They should have asked Wenger, why did he pay £72 million for Peep and does he think Arsenal need Caicedo and Rice and what does he value them both at. Rather than boring questions about Man City.
Wenger didn’t pay 72 mio for Pepe, its a fair question but shouldn’t be aimed at wenger
You should ask yourself to do research before asking questions that make no sense.
Pepe was bought after Wenger left, and against Emery’s wishes.
You’re not often right…and you’re wrong again.
Wenger has shot an early warning signal (EWS) that Arsenal can use to fortify to avoid a surprise scenario from Man City in the next season. Wenger has stated what he gathered from a privileged position!
Don’t think Pep needs any advice how to beat Arsenal
Seems to be able to work it out himself lol
This should be a City piece with a warning shot saying that City could become complacent unless they bring in three quality additions preferably injecting some youth into the squad