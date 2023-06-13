Wenger needs to stop telling Man City how to beat Arsenal again next season

Some Gooners are still devastated that they didn’t walk away with the PL title after being on top of the table for almost the entirety of the 2022–23 season.

The belief is that Arsenal ought to take advantage of this transfer window. They should be willing to spend a lot to close the gap between them and the Citizens. In recent weeks, there have been hints that Arteta is set to get his way in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, as the Gooners put their trust in soaring after a brilliant transfer window, their former boss, Arsene Wenger, feels their main rivals, Manchester City, may also need to take advantage of this transfer window. The legendary PL coach feels Guardiola is due three marquee deals this summer to continue his dominance.

Wenger insists City must buy again to remain competitive next season.

“Are Manchester City ready for a new challenge? Will they motivate themselves for a new challenge?” asked Wenger as quoted by the Sun.

“Perhaps they will lose important players. This team is not old, but there are no young players in it. Except for (Erling) Haaland, who is now 22, everyone else is between 24 and 32 years old.

“Therefore, two or three players need to be changed.”

For Arsenal’s benefit, Guardiola shouldn’t listen to Wenger’s advice. The way the Citizens were last season, they hardly need not make themselves even stronger. it may be bad news for the Gunners’ ambitions to steal their crown.

