Wenger on Arsenal’s title chances: “you let others talk and you take the title.”

Arsenal may have returned to their best, and there is no denying that. According to what we’ve seen this season, they’re back to playing the beautiful football that they were known for under Wenger.

Nevertheless, it is not only that they play beautiful football; the fact that they have achieved 17 victories, 3 losses, and 3 draws can only be summed up to one point; Arteta has this squad performing.

Arsenal is currently the team to watch, and being a Gooner has never been easier. Even Arsene Wenger recently revealed to beIN how good this Arsenal squad is. Wenger said, “It was a good feeling to see what is now a happy crowd, the team feels good. I like what I saw, and I like what I felt in the dressing room. The spirit of the team is great, the humility and hunger of the young players is incredible. They are hungry!”

On the title race between Arsenal and Manchester City, the Arsenal legend believes the defending champs are weak and defensively vulnerable, indirectly tipping Arsenal to lift the gold, saying, “The usual threats in the Premier League are out of the race. The only threat is Manchester City, and even they aren’t as dominant as last year, or the two years prior. Since the start of the season, City are more vulnerable defensively, which hasn’t been the case in recent years. I feel as though you win it when you can and when you’re not worrying about the rest; you let others talk and you take the title.”

Such disclosures are what are making this Premier League season memorable for many Arsenal fans. For years, it has been difficult to tell people how wonderful you believe Arsenal is, but now the floor is ours!

