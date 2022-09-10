Wenger posts a classy tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has posted a classy message about Queen Elizabeth II after the death of the British monarch.

Wenger was Arsenal’s manager between 1996 and 2018 and the Frenchman helped them to win a number of trophies.

They were one of the sports teams the Queen has invited to visit her before her demise, and Wenger met her twice.

The Frenchman took to his Instagram page to celebrate the life of the late British monarch.

He posted an image of him and the Queen and captioned it:

“I arrived in England almost 26 years ago, in October 1996. During that time, it was an honour to meet Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II twice. Once at Buckingham Palace, and once at Windsor.

In an ever-changing world, throughout her reign, her sense of duty, and dedication to keeping the nation united are qualities I had huge respect and admiration for.

“The tributes that have been paid by people from all walks of life from around the world, demonstrate how much she meant, to so many.

“I would like to send my condolences to the Royal Family, and to all those who are in mourning today.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wenger was one of our best managers and the Frenchman is a legendary figure in English football.

The Queen was one of the most well-known leaders in the world and her death is being felt around the globe.

Premier League fixtures for this weekend have been called off because of her passing.

Which has turned out to be a good thing for Arsenal because our players will have more days to rest and prepare for their next league game.