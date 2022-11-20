Wenger predicts how far England can go at the World Cup

Arsene Wenger is backing the England national team to reach at least the semi-final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, just as they did in Russia in 2018.

Gareth Southgate’s men nearly won the trophy in Russia before losing to Croatia in the semi-final.

They built on that and reached the Final of Euro 2020 before losing on penalties to Italy.

In the Qatar World Cup, they will play as one of the favourites, but their form in the build-up to the event was poor.

Their fans will hope that the players will be in their best shape so they can win as many matches as possible.

However, Wenger says they must get over their recent poor form mentally.

He said via The Sun:

“If you look at the last few years, England should be in the semi-finals at least.

“They got to the semi-finals in Russia and then the Final in the Euros.

“But the doubt comes from what has happened over the past year.

“If they can get over that doubt in their own minds, they have the team that is good enough to reach the semi-finals.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

England has some of the finest and most in-form players around Europe in their squad for this competition, so we expect them to do well.

Other countries have come with strong squads too, so the Three Lions must be respectful. However, they have what it takes to go far.

