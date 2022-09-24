Wenger predicts the Premier League season and Arsenal’s title chances

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has predicted their title chances as he insists there is no clear team that is a favourite this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side had started this campaign in fine form, and they are currently at the top of the league table.

Manchester City and Liverpool have been the dominant team in the competition in the last few seasons, but this campaign could be different because the Reds are struggling, and Arsenal is refusing to give up its spot at the top of the league table.

The Gunners remain one team that can change the top-four standings by earning a spot for themselves.

However, can they end their wait for another league title? Wenger thinks so.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘I would say they (Arsenal) have a good chance this season because I don’t see any super dominating team.

‘I believe that it is a good opportunity to do it this season.

‘Of course, it’s a little bit of a special season as well because you have the World Cup in the middle and you don’t know how much that will affect the performances of the individual players and of the teams.

‘Overall, I believe there is a good opportunity there this season.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the Premier League would be tough, but we have started this season well, and we have a very good chance of ending the campaign in a good position.

Our players are in top form, and they continue to show they mean business this time.

If they continue to play well, the team will certainly end the year well.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids