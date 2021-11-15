Wenger recommends former Arsenal manager for his first job outside the Emirates

Arsenal turned to Freddie Ljungberg when they needed a caretaker manager following the sacking of Unai Emery.

The former Emirates attacker didn’t last long before Mikel Arteta became the next Arsenal full-time manager.

He has since left his other role at the Emirates and has been searching for the opportunity to become a full-time manager.

He could get one soon with a new report claiming that Arsene Wenger has recommended him for the managerial role at a Japanese club.

The Daily Mail reports that he is a contender for the vacant managerial position at FC Tokyo.

Wenger, who has close ties to Japanese football, has recommended him for the role.

Ljungberg doesn’t have the best experience in football, but he lost just 2 of six matches as Arsenal’s interim boss in 2019.

It is good to see one Arsenal legend helping the other outside the club and it is a testament to the bond that is always created at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is also building an Arsenal team that is showing a family-like bond among the players.

If that continues, it would be easier for the team to achieve success on the pitch.

It would also see some players become friends for a lifetime and they could need each other’s help someday in the future.