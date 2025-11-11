Wenger refuses to rule out Arsenal’s rival from the title race

Arsene Wenger has refused to rule Liverpool out of the Premier League title race despite the Reds’ recent struggles. Before the international break, Liverpool suffered a 3-0 defeat against Manchester City, a result widely perceived as damaging to their chances of retaining the title.

Last season, Liverpool lost only four league matches on their way to becoming champions, but this term they have already suffered five defeats in the opening eleven games. The campaign has proven challenging for Arne Slot and his players, while Arsenal have positioned themselves strongly as contenders for the title.

Arsenal and Manchester City in the Title Race

The season is increasingly shaping up as a two-horse race between Arsenal and Manchester City, with the Citizens continuing to improve their form and consistency. Arsenal, meanwhile, have capitalised on Liverpool’s inconsistency and appear well placed to challenge for the title. The Gunners’ focus remains on maintaining momentum and avoiding a slump similar to that experienced by Liverpool early in the season.

Despite the difficulties Liverpool has faced, Wenger does not believe it is prudent to dismiss them from contention at this stage. The former Arsenal manager recognises that the season is long, and many matches remain in which the Reds could recover ground if they improve their performances.

Wenger’s Perspective on Liverpool

Speaking via the Metro, Wenger said, ‘They are not out of the title race, they are not out of the title race because we are in November.’ His comments highlight the need to consider the season as a whole rather than judging a team solely on early setbacks. Wenger emphasises that football campaigns can be unpredictable, and even teams that start poorly can regain form and challenge for honours.

For Arsenal, the message is clear: the focus must remain on their own performances rather than the struggles of their competitors. Ensuring consistent results, maintaining concentration, and avoiding unnecessary slumps will be crucial if the Gunners are to secure the Premier League title. While Liverpool has stumbled, Wenger’s remarks serve as a reminder that no team can be entirely discounted while there is still a considerable portion of the season left to play.

