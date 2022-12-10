Wenger flattered by Bukayo Saka’s words but still thinks France will win

Our newest Hale End superstar Bukayo Saka gave a very frank interview last week, where Arsenal’s young striker admitted that his biggest regret was never getting to meet Arsene Wenger, our legendary manager.

Well this week they are both in Qatar, and in an interview with L’Equipe Wenger was flattered by Saka saying that, and replied: “That’s very nice of him. We’ll end up meeting each other one day, of course,” he said.

“I’m happy about his development and the fact he’s still playing at Arsenal. I was told about him when I was still at the club, he was one of two or three guys who were coming through. I heard some very good things about him, I’m told he has a very good mentality.

“That’s reassuring because these days, players are glorified so quickly that it’s important for them to have good foundations.”

Of course, as FIFA’s Director of Development, Arsène Wenger will be helping at the Al-Bayt Stadium this evening as Bukayo Saka’s England take on the holders France in the Quarter Final of the World Cup, and despite Gareth Southgate having Saka and Ramsdale in the squad, Le Prof still believes that France are the better side, and has even predicted them to win the trophy.

Wenger stated: “For six months, I’ve been saying that France can retain their title,”

“It’s a young squad, that’s hungry, which is not at the end of the road.”

It certainly looks set to be an intriguing clash, with both sides having shown flashes of brilliance, but for me, it is nearly impossible to name the winner of the World Cup without it just being a guess, as it will all come down to who performs the best on the day…

—————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Saka discusses Jesus, Southgate, Mbappe et al ahead of the big game against France

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids