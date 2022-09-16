Wenger reunites with his former Arsenal players for a night out

Arsene Wenger made a name for himself as one of the best football managers when he coached Arsenal.

In the 2003/2004 season, the Frenchman managed them to win the Premier League by going through the entire campaign without suffering a league defeat.

It remains the only time a football club has achieved that in the Premier League in the modern era.

The players that helped Arsenal achieve that feat have all retired from playing and some of them have become managers.

One of them is Patrick Vieira, who now manages Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Sun reveals Wenger was recently on a night out with Vieira, Sol Campbell, Martin Keown, Gilberto Silva and former Gunners chief David Dein.

These individuals all contributed in some capacity to that unbeaten season, and they remain the club’s legends.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The relationship these former players and managers formed at Arsenal will last a lifetime, and we can expect more of these types of hangouts.

Their achievement in 2003/2004 will forever be remembered until another club does it more spectacularly.

Hopefully, we can win the Premier League again soon under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard is doing a great job as the club’s manager, and we could win a trophy this term.