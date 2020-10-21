Wenger reveals more about losing superstar to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the players that Arsenal missed out on signing during the reign of Arsene Wenger.

The Portuguese superstar, who started his career at Sporting Lisbon, became arguably the most popular player in the world.

He turned heads with his fine performances for Sporting and earned a move to Manchester United in 2003.

The Portuguese superstar would prove to be the one that got away from Arsenal after he won the Premier League and Champions League among other competitions.

He also earned the Red Devils a world-record transfer fee when he left them to move to Real Madrid in 2009.

Wenger reveals that he was so close to making the transfer happen that when he thinks about it now, he gets sweaty.

He revealed that Arsenal had gone as far as welcoming his mum to the Emirates and also got him a shirt.

He told Four Four Two: “When I had Thierry, I could have signed (Cristiano) Ronaldo.

“Can you imagine what they could have done together?

“That makes you sweat a little bit, and I was very close to doing it. I thought it was all done.”

Wenger exclaimed: “He had the shirt of Arsenal – I had lunch with him and his mother at the training ground!”