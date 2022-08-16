Wenger reveals the main reason behind his fights with Chelsea

Arsene Wenger has admitted that his fights with Chelsea at the start of Roman Abramovich’s ownership were because the Blues were spending money they weren’t making.
Wenger was the manager of Arsenal for over two decades and his main rival initially, was Sir Alex Ferguson of Manchester United.
However, the balance of power began to shift when Abramovich came to town.
He signed several top players for Chelsea and made Jose Mourinho the club’s manager in 2004.
The Portuguese boss became an instant hit as his team dominated in England with a rock-solid defence and powerful attack.
They could buy anyone they wanted and that seemed to trouble Wenger, who usually feuded with the Blues to vent his frustration.
‘My rivalry was more with the clubs than the persons, I never made any statements on a personal level,’ Wenger told Sky Sports via Football Daily.
‘I had a lot of aggravations with [José] Mourinho at the time because I felt that Chelsea were the first club that came in and spent money they didn’t earn.’
Abramovic’s money was a game changer during this period and Wenger was not the only manager that felt Chelsea was cheating its way into success.
This is probably what motivated the owners of Manchester City and Newcastle United to buy their clubs, and it has created a new set of dominant clubs in the league.
This is exactly what I’ve been saying in a number of posts here. A few people get it, but it’s fair to say that a large number still don’t (or don’t want to) understand.
With Abramovic it was not only the loans via holding companies, but also the gifts (equity injections).
FFP rules were not agreed until 2010 and the first assessments didn’t start until 2011. The break-even requirements were not in place until 2013 and even then, the conditions for non-compliance didn’t happen until 2014/15 season.
This was all quite a long time after Abromovic took over Chelsea in mid-2003. He had a long time to throw as much money as he wanted into the club and tilt the playing field in their favour.
It’s no coincidence that Arsenal’s decline started after the 2004 Invincibles season – a combination of the big money entering the game at other clubs and the stadium rebuild out of the club’s own finances which completed in 2006.
In 2008 Man City’s takeover happened and they also had a few years of doing whatever they wanted before FFP kicked in.
Wenger was right to fight with Chelsea over this – they’re just a plastic club, buying success over the clubs who have earned it over more than a century.
You are 100% correct and why fans cannot see what AW had to put up with, while still keeping us in the top four is just mind blowing to me.
Well summed up, let’s hope your reply is read by those who continually knock our most successful manager ever.
Strangely enough, city aren’t viewed in the same way as chelsea, in my opinion.
Probably because they were still drawing crowds of over 30,000 when they were in the second tier of football and everyone disliked united anyway!!!!
Anyone for the German league’s “50+1” rule?
They require a club to own 50% of its shares plus one. That means the club always has control of its own finances and destiny.
I’m pretty sure that when the PL clubs went public, they didn’t envisage a scenario where all their shares would be bought up by a rich individual so that they were effectively selling the club to one person. Perhaps they should have allowed for it and kept their shares on a 50+1 basis.