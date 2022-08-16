Wenger reveals the main reason behind his fights with Chelsea

Arsene Wenger has admitted that his fights with Chelsea at the start of Roman Abramovich’s ownership were because the Blues were spending money they weren’t making.

Wenger was the manager of Arsenal for over two decades and his main rival initially, was Sir Alex Ferguson of Manchester United.

However, the balance of power began to shift when Abramovich came to town.

He signed several top players for Chelsea and made Jose Mourinho the club’s manager in 2004.

The Portuguese boss became an instant hit as his team dominated in England with a rock-solid defence and powerful attack.

They could buy anyone they wanted and that seemed to trouble Wenger, who usually feuded with the Blues to vent his frustration.

‘My rivalry was more with the clubs than the persons, I never made any statements on a personal level,’ Wenger told Sky Sports via Football Daily.

‘I had a lot of aggravations with [José] Mourinho at the time because I felt that Chelsea were the first club that came in and spent money they didn’t earn.’

Abramovic’s money was a game changer during this period and Wenger was not the only manager that felt Chelsea was cheating its way into success.

This is probably what motivated the owners of Manchester City and Newcastle United to buy their clubs, and it has created a new set of dominant clubs in the league.

