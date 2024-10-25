Wenger says Havertz “will never score the number of goals Kane scores”

Arsene Wenger, the legendary ex-Arsenal manager, has just warned Mikel Arteta that if he ever wants his striker to score goals left, right, and centre, he may have to consider recruiting a traditional striker, which Kai Havertz is not.

So far, Havertz has done well as Arsenal’s leader in attack, and his all-action, do-it-all attitude has pushed the team. Besides scoring, the German wants to help with build-up and defense while winning all his duels. Even still, Wenger told beIN that if Arsenal wanted a striker who could score goals for fun like Harry Kane, Havertz was not that man.

Yes, the German striker has six goals in 12 games this season, but the French tactical mastermind believes it is unrealistic to expect him to reach the number of goals that Harry Kane used to.

“That depends on the way you want to defend or the way you want to play,” Wenger said when asked who he would pick given the choice between Havertz and Harry Kane. “Havertz is more of a contributor to the all-around game; defensively, he works very hard; offensively, he scores less goals than Kane and will never score the number of goals Kane scores. He’s more of a 10-and-a-half or a nine-and-a-half.”

Are Arsenal likely to win the league with a 20+ goal-scoring striker, or can they simply distribute the goals among the players? I can’t help but question myself after hearing Wenger’s assertions. From those comments, one can’t help but wonder if Mikel Arteta didn’t sign a top goalscorer like Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres because of how he wants his team to play.

Perhaps he simply wants his squad to play more defensively, but if that’s the case, will the Gunners win the league title that has eluded them for the last 20 years playing that way?

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…