Wenger says money is making football “too predictable”

Football is going through some very difficult times recently, after many years of thinking owning a football club was a license to print money, there have now been massive losses recorded across he board, and the biggest clubs have been the biggest losers since the pandemic stopped paying customers coming through the door.
These losses were used as justification for the decision to create the breakaway Super League, but it would only benefit the richest clubs and do nothing for the less well-supported teams, and there was little surprise that the fans quickly persuaded their owners to back away from the deal.
The great Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger is now working for UEFA so it was not a surprise that Le Prof was asked for his opinion, and this is what he told BeinSports (as transcribed by Football.London): “I would say as a football fan, I was against the Super League project because it ignores what makes football great.”
“The importance of money has become bigger and bigger. Why?”
“Football is unpredictable as a sport, but the money and the recruitment of big players in a set number of teams has made football predictable.
“Take the Champions League semi-finals for example. You have basically the four richest clubs in the world in the semi-final.
“Chelsea, Man City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid and you come back next year, and you’ll have the same again, or maybe Barcelona, Bayern Munich or Manchester United.
“That means clubs like Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are finished forever, so on top of that, you can’t make a league with even more security.”
I’m not sure I agree with that completely. Yes, There are the usual massively rich clubs that are more likely to be up there in the UCL semifinals, but just think that if West Ham or Leicester finish in the Top Four this season, at least they have a chance to go far in the Champions League next season. Just like non-League clubs can dream about FA Cup glory. There will always be giant-killers and rags-to-riches stories, as long as we have promotion and relegation as a right as well.
In fact, if Aston Villa are finished for ever, then Arsenal are actually below them in the League. Are Arsenal finished for ever as well????
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Look who’s talking now! The fella constantly took 8M a year and the predictable finish was a “top tour tropheeeee”. Transfered our best players to opponents and hired cheappos on mega wages and transfer fees. Was it not this man who during his tenure increased “poor” Ozil’s salary to 350M year higher than City’s KDB for next to zero performances? Wake up Sir, your top four EPL has become a top eight now becuase the bar has been raised with Everton, Pool, Lesceister investing making the league more competative. Was it not boring to have Arsenal or MUtd battle out each year for the title some 15-20 years back?Now we have almost 6-7 teams for the no2 spot and mayber 2-3 teams for the no1 spot. Is this an excuse for you to justify your failed / outdated ways and your failed talent hiring? Double standards now that he is out of any lucracative job for over two years, thanks to Ivan who put this man out of the footballing misery we are now into.
I’m lost here. What has Mr. Wenger’s or Ozil’s wage increase got to do with anything. Let’s not our hatred of a man cloud our judgement when making comments. If what he said is not true, let’s state that without engaging in twaddle. In any case, your assertion about a top eight affirms what he said. I don’t think Mr. Wenger sought to justify failed/outdated ways and failed talent hiring. Personally, I agree that the money and the recruitment of big players in a set number of teams has made football predictable.
You just sprouts out loose nonsense, did you even read the full transcript of what Arsene said?
Has money not affected the football world?
Is money not the reason for creating the Super league?
Is money not the reason other English teams kicking against the SL?
Is money not the reason UEFA fighting back?
Ozil nor Wenger has nothing to do with our present problem so just leave the out of it or wait for an Article that talks about them 🙄🙄🙄
That’s why smaller clubs must rely on smarter recruitment, by using the latest scouting technology instead of relying on human scouts
Besides, cheaper players are generally easier to control than the expensive superstars. Some of them might be less talented than the high-profile counterparts, but some of them have better work ethic
Wenger has proven this by getting unpopular and fringe players from other clubs in the beginning of his tenure at Arsenal. Ranieri also did it with his low budget squad at Leicester
The other leagues are predictable, but not the English league. Anyone can beat anyone in our league, which is what makes it so popular.
Arsene Wenger didn’t mention or meant league table or position he was talking base on richest clubs and Arsenal is among the world’s richest clubs. Your statement or question which you base on league position is not the talking point here but rather rich clubs.