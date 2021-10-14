Wenger says some of us are warming to his new World Cup proposal

Arsene Wenger believes the football world is warming up to his idea of a World Cup every two years.

The former Arsenal boss is now handling a very influential position in world football as FIFA‘s head of global development.

He is looking to bring some changes to the game and one of them is playing the World Cup every two years and shortening the number of international matches.

This proposal hasn’t been received well by UEFA, other footballing bodies, and some fans.

However, the Frenchman seems to believe that the perception is changing, and in a recent interview, he claims that the world is now warming up to the idea.

The Premier League-winning manager attributed the initial reservation about it to the fact that we have all been emotionally attached to the idea of a World Cup every four years.

He then asked for someone with a better idea to present it to him.

‘I consulted everyone and I asked them two questions. 1. Do you want things to continue as they are? 100% said no. 2. Do you have ideas to reorganise the international calendar? I am open to all ideas,’ he told L’Equipe via GetFrenchFootballNews.

‘Between 80% to 90% of people like the idea of reorganising qualification rounds, to shorten them, and to make space for an international competition.

‘A World Cup every two years, there was more reticence towards it because there is something emotional in it. We are all in this routine and cycle of a World Cup every 4 years which seems natural. But when you look at history, it is not that natural.

‘I am open to all suggestions and all criticisms. They are welcome for me. This is not a personal fight for me. The only thing that I ask is that those who are criticising the project, that they give me something better. But don’t try to denigrate my credibility. I would prefer that people criticise the project and tell me why.’