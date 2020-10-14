Wenger speaks out on Ozil: “you have to find a way to get him involved”

Ozil is wasting away- According to ex Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger!

Our former manager has been quite vocal with a few things recently, his love for the club, his praise for Mikel Arteta and the job he has done so far and also as everyone seems to be doing, he has had his say on the ongoing Mesut Ozil saga and battle with the club.

Having been frozen out of the club, Ozil according to Arsene Wenger “is wasting his Arsenal career.” Which of course a lot of fans and ex-players seem to be saying as well.

Wenger was the one who signed Ozil for a then club record fee of £42m on deadline day in 2013 and speaking to the BBC in a Q and A session he has said:

“I feel it is a waste for him. Firstly because he’s in the years where a player of his talent can produce the most. And it’s a waste for the club as well because he’s a super talent, a creative talent that in the final third can create that killer pass. The way football is going at the moment it’s quick counter-pressing, quick transitions and everybody plays the same. It’s kicked out players like Ozil. Although let’s not forget who this guy is. A world champion who has played at Real Madrid. He’s been the record player of assists, so you have to find a way to get him involved again.”

True words as always from Monsieur Wenger, but will Arteta listen to the wise words of his former manager and include Ozil in some shape or form this season or will he continue to keep him frozen out of the club that Ozil himself has grown to love, respect and show continuous loyalty to regardless of the wage packet that he is on.

It would be a shame for him to continue to be frozen out without being given a chance but for a player of Ozil’s quality, if this is to be his final months at the club then surely he deserves to be given a chance to bow out on a high right. Gooners?

Shenel Osman