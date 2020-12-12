Wenger tells Arteta to “build a team around” Ozil

It seems to me that the longer that Mesut Ozil is excluded from the Arsenal team, the more the media talk about the German, especially when our current midfielders are creating hardly any chances for our strikers.
But I was still surprised to hear that Arsene Wenger, who managed Ozil for over 5 years, to join in the debate and actually undermine Arteta’s decision in a way, by telling the Spaniard to “build a team around him.”
“He was not difficult to manage,” Wenger said to ESPN’s Caught Offside podcast. “He was a guy who had a special quality as a creative player and needed to have fun.
“He is an artist and these guys are a bit more sensitive.
“They need support and an environment that pushes them to give their best.”
“You have two ways to see a football team.
“You get everybody to do the same – the same intensity of work, the same defensive work – or you find a compromise.
“You have a more creative player in the team who can do less defensive work but you build a team around him who can compensate for these deficiencies.
“That is what you have to think about.”
So now even Wenger got involved in the debate about Ozil, is he telling Arteta that he needs to fix the problem as soon as possible. It may be a bit late now, considering that we are just a few weeks away from the last transfer window before Ozil’s contract runs out.
Is Wenger a bit late with his advice?
True, after all Wenger and Ozil were the epl champs, UCL champs, and what not in wonderland. No surprises that Wengers end came in tears. Good riddance to bad rubbish.
I would say build the team around him ,that will never happen now ,but I would definitely bring him back into the team at the end of jan if our creative woes continue.
I wouldn’t *
Wenger has tried that and we didn’t get any EPL or UCL trophy from collecting fancy CAMs
Had Arteta wanted to use a fancy CAM, he would’ve assigned Ceballos or Willian as no 10 in 4-2-3-1. Yet he chose to play Ceballos in deep midfield area and Willian on the right wing, so I bet he’d look for a much taller CAM in the summer
he is right and cant believe what is happening, he never was given that DM he begged for years, we have him in Partey but the urge of saving money has Ozil outcasted of team.
That is the most ignorant move in football; precisly what team misses all season; Ozil to focus on attacking!
And if you do play Ozil, you must have players clearing up behind him., he cant do both, creqte assist score, and also defend. Not a B2B.
Common sense Arteta lacks of beyond not being ready for such a club with zero heas coach experience ever before!
How can Partey get injured and replaced by Ceballos?
Shouldnt it be a more defensive player we have in Niles?
We lose 3-0 and he still cant get it, brings Luiz back as well!
He is totally lost and getting worst under pressure…
Job should had never been offered to him, a cheap option to get fans happy and shut up for a while!
If he didnt lack of brain, he would have not accept it and to feed his ego, now he wont ever go higher but lower, insteqd of other way as every freakin coach did!
Nuts!