Wenger tells Arteta to “build a team around” Ozil

It seems to me that the longer that Mesut Ozil is excluded from the Arsenal team, the more the media talk about the German, especially when our current midfielders are creating hardly any chances for our strikers.

But I was still surprised to hear that Arsene Wenger, who managed Ozil for over 5 years, to join in the debate and actually undermine Arteta’s decision in a way, by telling the Spaniard to “build a team around him.”

“He was not difficult to manage,” Wenger said to ESPN’s Caught Offside podcast. “He was a guy who had a special quality as a creative player and needed to have fun.

“He is an artist and these guys are a bit more sensitive.

“They need support and an environment that pushes them to give their best.”

“You have two ways to see a football team.

“You get everybody to do the same – the same intensity of work, the same defensive work – or you find a compromise.

“You have a more creative player in the team who can do less defensive work but you build a team around him who can compensate for these deficiencies.

“That is what you have to think about.”

So now even Wenger got involved in the debate about Ozil, is he telling Arteta that he needs to fix the problem as soon as possible. It may be a bit late now, considering that we are just a few weeks away from the last transfer window before Ozil’s contract runs out.

Is Wenger a bit late with his advice?