Wenger thinks Liverpool signing would have won Arsenal the league

Arsene Wenger believes Viktor Gyokeres is a top striker, but he is convinced Arsenal would have been Premier League champions by now if they had signed Hugo Ekitike in the summer.
Both strikers were available in the market, but Arsenal ended their interest in Ekitike to focus on signing Gyokeres, while Liverpool secured a deal for the French forward.
Striker Debate And Early Season Form
Ekitike recently suffered a season-ending injury, but he had been in better form than Gyokeres during parts of the campaign, particularly in the first half of the season, even while Liverpool were struggling.
Gyokeres is performing well at present, but he is still described as quiet in several matches where Arsenal require him to deliver goals and decisive moments. Ekitike has been viewed as more versatile, able to drift into wider spaces and contribute in different attacking areas, while Gyokeres is more of a traditional centre forward.
Wenger’s View On Arsenal Decision
Wenger believes the French forward would have made a decisive difference in the title race. He said, as quoted by Football365:
“Gyokeres was the big signing. If Arsenal don’t win anything, they have got that signing wrong.
“You’re coming to the biggest game of the season and you’ve gone with two No10s, Havertz and Odegaard, and not with a number nine.
“Havertz was brilliant, but let’s just imagine Ekitike was signed instead of Gyokeres, I think Arsenal would have won the league by now, I do.”
This view reflects the belief that Arsenal’s final decision in the transfer market could prove significant in determining their success this season, particularly if fine margins decide the title race.
woulda, coulda, shoulda, if only aye? We don’t have Ekitike we have Gyokeres. Focus on getting the best of what we have rather than wishing for someone else. More than just a striker could be different as well.
For example, what if we brought in a B2B midfielder with speed and Declan Rice was DM instead of getting Zubimendi?
What if we rotated more; maybe Timber, Saka, and Odegaard would not be injured.
What if we used a striker as more of a goal scorer and less a facilitator?
what if we played more direct and less conservative?
Many things one can look back on and say, “only if….” that’s why hindsight is 20/20 as they say.
What matters is the now; as in we are still top of the table, and if we win our remaining matches we can still win the league.
He had one just above average season before joining Liverpool and that was last season at Frankfurt. While there he wasn’t a number 9, he played in several positions across the front line.
For all we know he may well have taken time to settle in here, or he could have been injured early in the season. No one knows, as no one has a crystal ball.
Arsene Wenger you might agree has a little more knowledge in these matters than you do having guided the club to its most successful era ever.
No offence to you 🙂