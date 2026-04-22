Wenger thinks Liverpool signing would have won Arsenal the league

Arsene Wenger believes Viktor Gyokeres is a top striker, but he is convinced Arsenal would have been Premier League champions by now if they had signed Hugo Ekitike in the summer.

Both strikers were available in the market, but Arsenal ended their interest in Ekitike to focus on signing Gyokeres, while Liverpool secured a deal for the French forward.

Striker Debate And Early Season Form

Ekitike recently suffered a season-ending injury, but he had been in better form than Gyokeres during parts of the campaign, particularly in the first half of the season, even while Liverpool were struggling.

Gyokeres is performing well at present, but he is still described as quiet in several matches where Arsenal require him to deliver goals and decisive moments. Ekitike has been viewed as more versatile, able to drift into wider spaces and contribute in different attacking areas, while Gyokeres is more of a traditional centre forward.

Wenger’s View On Arsenal Decision

Wenger believes the French forward would have made a decisive difference in the title race. He said, as quoted by Football365:

“Gyokeres was the big signing. If Arsenal don’t win anything, they have got that signing wrong.

“You’re coming to the biggest game of the season and you’ve gone with two No10s, Havertz and Odegaard, and not with a number nine.

“Havertz was brilliant, but let’s just imagine Ekitike was signed instead of Gyokeres, I think Arsenal would have won the league by now, I do.”

This view reflects the belief that Arsenal’s final decision in the transfer market could prove significant in determining their success this season, particularly if fine margins decide the title race.