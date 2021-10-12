Arsenal News Gooner News

Wenger to make a managerial return and it will be against Neymar and Lionel Messi

Former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger will make a managerial return to the dugout as the coach of the All-Star Saudi Arabian league team and their opponents will be PSG.

The Evening Standard reports that the Frenchman will manage a team of players comprising a combined Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr XI.

They will take on the French giants in the Riyadh Season Cup in January in Saudi city.

The game is scheduled for a time when the French Ligue 1 would be on break and it gives the French club the chance to show their stars to the Saudi Arabian public.

Wenger is expected to manage the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi, players he couldn’t sign during his time as the manager of Arsenal.

He has taken part in several charity matches since he left his job as the manager of Arsenal in 2018.

But the 71-year-old currently works as the chief of global football development at FIFA.

He has been in the news lately for trying to make some drastic changes to football as we know it, including playing a World Cup every two years.

Some of the players he signed for Arsenal are still at the Emirates, including Sead Kolasinac, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Posted by

Tags Arsene Wenger

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. jon fox says:
    October 12, 2021 at 11:34 pm

    And UNFORTUNATELY, Xhaka too! Plus the “mighty” Elneny. UGH for both!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs