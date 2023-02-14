Wenger urges Arsenal not to miss this chance to win the title

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged them to take advantage of this chance to win the Premier League.

The Gunners have been superb for much of this season but have been stuttering in their recent fixtures.

Their last two matches have ended in a defeat and a draw, which does not inspire confidence among some fans ahead of the game against Manchester City.

Arsenal didn’t make the top four last season and has not been this close to a title in a very long time.

Wenger was at the helm at the Emirates for two decades and knows chances to win the league do not come along that often.

He has now urged the current Gunners side to take this one and win the title because next season could be harder.

‘You win it when you can win it and you don’t care too much about the rest you take the title and let the rest talk about it,’ the Frenchman told beIN Sports.

‘I agree the conditions next season won’t be as favourable as they are now so let’s not miss this opportunity. Arsenal has 51 points after 21 games, which is remarkable.

‘I feel the usual threats are all out of the race. The only threat is City and even City is now not as dominant as they were last year or two years before, and I feel since the start of the season City was more vulnerable defensively than before.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wenger knows what it means to be in a title race in England and what it requires to emerge victorious.

The ex-gaffer’s advice should be taken seriously because he knows what he is speaking about and most fans will also agree with him.

