Wenger warns the Premier League about its demise if ESL succeeds

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned the Premier League that the biggest threat to its existence is the proposed European Super League.

Six Premier League clubs joined others from Spain and Italy to form the Super League last year.

However, they faced a serious fan backlash in the aftermath, and the EPL clubs pulled out of the agreement within 48 hours.

The power they possess was evident by the temporary collapse of the idea when they all backed out.

However, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid have continued to push for its success.

They have been fighting in the courts, but it is unlikely that Premier League clubs will join again.

Wenger spent two decades as manager in the English top flight, and he was asked to predict its future. He told Sky Sports:

“What I would say, the Premier League has become the biggest league in the world today, where is the threat?

“Threat comes from the Super League.

“I was really amazed that six clubs signed up for the Super League, because that is the main threat.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to see the Super League idea become a success again, but the EPL must be careful not to underestimate the comeback ability of its protagonist.

The competition must do its best to stop its club from joining it, and that will significantly weaken it.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – Another good day for all Gooners to savour….

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids