Wenger warns the Premier League about its demise if ESL succeeds

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned the Premier League that the biggest threat to its existence is the proposed European Super League.
Six Premier League clubs joined others from Spain and Italy to form the Super League last year.
However, they faced a serious fan backlash in the aftermath, and the EPL clubs pulled out of the agreement within 48 hours.
The power they possess was evident by the temporary collapse of the idea when they all backed out.
However, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid have continued to push for its success.
They have been fighting in the courts, but it is unlikely that Premier League clubs will join again.
Wenger spent two decades as manager in the English top flight, and he was asked to predict its future. He told Sky Sports:
“What I would say, the Premier League has become the biggest league in the world today, where is the threat?
“Threat comes from the Super League.
“I was really amazed that six clubs signed up for the Super League, because that is the main threat.”
It is hard to see the Super League idea become a success again, but the EPL must be careful not to underestimate the comeback ability of its protagonist.
The competition must do its best to stop its club from joining it, and that will significantly weaken it.
Wenger is probably right that it’s the “biggest” challenge to the PL but the author is also right that it’s unlikely to happen.
When the 6 PL clubs pulled out it wasn’t so much the clubs’ power that was in evidence, it was the *collective* power of their supporters.
If one club pulls out, they’d be replaced. When 6 out of 12 pull out the whole thing is dead in the water and they only did that because their supporters protested very loudly.
The reality is that clubs didn’t duck out of the ESL because they gave in to the fans’ viewpoint, but because they realised that the fans would not give in to the clubs’ wishes – if the fans are angry about the ESL they will boycott it, which means there’s no money in it (and in the meantime the club may get chucked out of the official competitions which is a lose-lose scenario).
Supporters Trusts should work together more, I don’t think they realise the power they have – football is only interesting to business because of money, so if fans stop paying, there’s no money in it for them.
On principle, I stopped paying to watch live games on TV years ago when the price of Sky Sports became obscene. If enough people did that, football would become unattractive to the business types.
It has been made very clear that any PL team opting out to join the so called super league would never be able to return.
I did acknowledge the reasoning that Josh Kronkie gave, but the backlash from supporters was so extreme and collective, it was inevitable that the idea would fail.
AW predicted the idea that a “super league” could happen, warning about the consequences of it.
If he is still concerned, we should all be ready to react in the same way again and let the kronkie’s know we, as supporters and fans, would boycott it as vehemently as before.