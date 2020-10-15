Wenger will always be respected for his Arsenal legacy

Arsenal had the “best years of his life!”
In a Q and A session with the BBC, Arsene Wenger was asked what he would like his legacy to be and his answer pretty much summed up our former manager and the time he spent at the club.
Although he downplayed his successes he wants to be remembered as: “Somebody who served his club with total commitment and integrity and honesty and who loved the club. I gave Arsenal the best years of my life. In different circumstances, but I always felt with the same passion.”
And every word of that answer is the truth.
From arriving as an unknown figure, coming to a big club, where everybody looked at him and said “Wenger who?” back in 1996, it took him a while to settle in but his outlook was clear to see.
Arsenal finished third in the league in Arsene’s first season, missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification to Newcastle United on goal difference. And it seemed as though the start of his managerial career was going to be a slow burner, but it only took him a few years to really get things up and running. 1998 was the season where Arsenal won the double by lifting the Premier League trophy and then beating Newcastle in the FA Cup final and people soon took notice.
Of course, we know one of his major successes came when he led us to the invincibles title in the 2003/4 season, where the team went a whole season and a total of 49 games unbeaten, to lift the Premier League trophy. The unbeaten run is feat which as yet has not been matched and let’s hope it never is!
Despite losing his way after 2005 having not won anything since the invincibles, he did manage to lead Arsenal to the Champions League final in 2006, and we all know how that panned out.
It seemed as though time was running out for Wenger and that each season would be his last, but he managed to hang on and in doing so, led Arsenal to consecutive FA Cup wins in 2013/14 and 2015/16 and after a season giving everyone else a chance he won it again in 2016/2017.
In 2018 though it was time to say goodbye to the man that gave us Thierry Henry, Ian Wright and Dennis Bergkamp to name a few, as well as the unforgettable Invincibles trophy.
He was a manager that changed the way football was viewed, he made people stand up and take notice and he will forever be a legend in our eyes and the legacy he helped build will never be forgotten. Gooners?
Shenel Osman
24 CommentsAdd a Comment
The invincibles is his greatest gift to Arsenal fans. A one title that worth ten. An achievement that is and will always be remembered for as long as the English football exist. An achievement that will never be repeated because the great Arsene achieved the impossible and there is only one Arsene Wenger.
Watching the invincibles was not merely watching players play, it was watching the commandos and the green berets of English football short only of camouflage face paint.
The man of his talent, integrity, courage and philosophy should have been much more than a football manager. Humanity would have profited more had he been a king or a president.
How lucky we are not only to have him but also to have witnessed him in action.
A documentary about The Invincibles season is currently being made with Wenger doing the narrating.
Now that all sounds great to me! 🙂
Thanks for the info. That will be worth a watch!
Wenger is a legend of the game, not just for what he achieved at Arsenal, but also for the impact he had on English football.
Changing the diets, making the players more professional, giving us the most entertaining football probably any had ever seen in England, and an unbeaten season! What a legend!
For me though, a strange kind of Arsenal legend, because I like to look at the whole picture. He had a lot of sustained success, and sustained failure. I always get told his failures shouldn’t matter, because of what he had already achieved, but it does matter, because look at the state our club was left in when he departed.
Fergie is probably the greatest manager ever, but Man Utd fans would have 100% viewed him in a slightly different light, if he had gone 9 years straight without winning a thing, and 14 years straight of not even being competitive in the league, and left his club in a mess. Because as much as fans would have adored Fergie, like we did with Wenger, ultimately, we are fans of our individual clubs, and want what’s best for our clubs.
Wenger is still a legend in my eyes, but it’s a mixed bag, and 2010 would have been the right time for everyone to part ways. I hope to see him back at the club as an ambassador, just as long as he has no power.
True👍
Wenger and Arsenal … best years ever ….
Kudos Le Prof
Much of the praise heaped upon him is valid. However what they also say is true. He inherited a ready made strongly drilled defence – one of the best ever. Ever after that back 5 broke up Wenger’s Arsenal was unable to defend. (” will nevere abandon my principles “) If he had been given a load of money and a blank team sheet – he would not have lasted long. That is despite his excellent modernist ideas back in the day. Of course top football moved on and overtook him. He should have left years before they got rid.
The strongest defence in the history of English football:
Lehman joined 2003
Lauren joined 2000
Toure joined 2002
Campbell joined 2001
Cole 1999 promoted to first team.
Someone yesterday made a comment in the tune of yours and the reply showed he made his claim out of thin air. Had you read that yesterday I think you should have a different view before posting this one.
Not to forget strong core in Gilberto, Pires, Petit, Ljunberg, Overmars….
🙂
Thank you for reminding me of how much Arsenal needed a “Gilberto Silva” ,the key to a solid midfield😭😭😭😭
chris, just a point or three for you to consider.
1. The defence he inherited had finished 12th in GG’s last full season.
2. The defence that became Invincible had all replaced the defence inherited by Arsene Wenger.
3. Over the full period of Wenger’s reign, a total of 1235 games, the defences he put out, conceded less than one goal per game – even less in the premier league.
We should also remember that those figures include twenty years of playing in the CL, ditto for top four places.
Dreadful defeats, such as 8-2, 6-0, agg. 10-2, will always be in the history books, but if one looks at the overall picture, as a defence, the myth has been produced on the back of such humiliations, but do not bear the close scrutiny of the facts of history.
As a for instance, the season of that dreadful 8-2 drubbing, we still finished with a plus goal difference and in the top four – can’t really see how that was achieved with no defence, but there you go…opinions differ.
Source of these facts: Official handbook 2018/19).
Great article Pat – some really good stories coming out of Arsene’s autobiography as well.
Very nice reply Ken with facts 👍, point also I would like to make to the fans jumping about humiliating defeats klopp lost 7-2 to villa away atleast we lost 8-2 to United at old Trafford on top of that we were missing a lot of first team players that night. It’s actually worse for Liverpool because they are defending champions and villa was struggling last year. Also pep lost 6-1 too so when you have a long career things like this happen. Looked what happened to Messi Barcelona last year against Bayern. So by logic of Wenger haters pep, klopp and even Messi are Sh*t.
KEN this morning on the Alan Brazil show on Talk Sport Arsene was in the studio giving a master class on how humanity and football could and should be improved. He referred dto his own battles with Fergie and Mourinho and took his share of the blame for the touchline squabbles, as mature person would do.
He spoke with such wisdom that my heart ached that he is no longer involved with our club, not team but club, in a decision making capacity for the club and its direction of travel.
Time is a great healer and his heart is completely with AFC – he rejected any future chance of ever coming back to another Prem club – despite all the brickbats, some of which he deserved, but NOT the tone and viciousness,. Not one bit!
Listening to this extraordinary man with his humility, wisdom and self deprecating humour(over his coat zip etc and fights with other rival managers) made me ache to have him back. As OWNER, would be my own dream. A true fan as owner would be Utopia for us all.
I can think of few humans on this earth who I would prefer to met in person and have dinner with. What a human being he is!
BTW, Ken my home phone number has been changed, yesterday, as I changed broadband supplier. Will email you my new number!
I also much liked this article by Shenel, and what comes over above is the HUGE passion AW showed and still shows. Without true passion for things that matter and are of importance to us and others, we are pretty well of use to no one.
Jon, what a post from you as well my man!!!
Spoken from the heart and one that I think Arsene himself would appreciate.
Your dream of him buying our club and mine of hav8ing David Dein by his side…with Mikell Arteta as the manager would be the perfect scenario.
I actually see so much of Arsene in Mikel and, when one thinks about the influence he had on his players, it’s not really a surprise is it?
Let’s remember, there was also much hysteria when Arsene siad his squad could go unbeaten for a season…that dream came true, so who knows?
As I don’t listen to Talksport these days, I missed the interview (curses) but will try and find it on the internet.
Inherited a strong defence that finished 12th in 1995/96? I mean the season before Wenger was employed at Arsenal
TG, In fact in that season of 1995-5 we finished 5th, not 12th, under Bruce Rioch
It’s important to remember that Wenger was brought in by the great Mr. Dean too! Wenger had really good backing and a board that had the same vision. I still believe he made football what it is now. He brought football into a new era with new and modern methods that have shaped football as we all know it today. No doubt. I will always be grateful to him and have no ill feeling against him. Was I Arsene out? yes. But, like any good thing in life, has to come to an end and he was not able to deliver under a club with a different direction/owner. I felt Arsene had fulfilled his legacy and had become the target for criticism by a club who were failing to keep up with the modern game. As manager, he was the scapegoat and the punch bag and I only wish he had left sooner. But, I guess he felt like a father leaving his family? Respect and gratitude always!
Well said !
GunneRay, well said and as for him having no power if he returns, as TMJW says, the only power he needs is his name…it’s being reported by “www.bookabookshop.co.uk that the signed copies were already out of stock before publication, such is the magnetism of the man.
He needs to be back at the The Arsenal as a Ambassador, both for the clubs sake and his.
I was hardly recovered from the massive disappointment of my hero Graham’s demise & Rioch’s non event when David Dein announced our new manager and immediately joined the “Arsene who?” mob.
After surviving an early vicious media campaign he built a team and world wide following to rival that of our closest rivals Man U and it’s no wonder that the banks demanded he sign a five year contract before underwriting the new stadium costs.
One of my big footballing regrets is that I didn’t get to go to Highbury (or Wembley at all) very often during the best of Wenger, but did have a season ticket for the first few Emirates seasons and even saw the second match of a memorable rare double over United.
In my opinion when you take everything into consideration he is the best, but will not argue the point with detractors and think it’s quite possible that one day someone will match or surpass his Arsenal achievements, but I doubt if it will be in my lifetime.
A legend and that’s how he should be respected & loved. I don’t understand the hate some fans have for him and they look for avenues to abuse him long after he is gone. Funny part is all those who thought Wenger is the issue, are finding out grass is not always green on the other side. When we could compete financially with other clubs he had a great record against the so called top six but then when we were struggling with finances and clubs like Chelsea, City became too rich…buying all the players we started to loose the battle. In this bad situation he still kept us in champions League year after year. Sad thing is most of our opponents even spurs rate him and respect him more then our own ungrateful fans do.
We miss entertaining football that Wenger introduced in Arsenal. Quick passing and counter attacks
👍