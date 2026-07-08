Wenger’s World Cup prediction means Arsenal will have a winner in their squad

Arsene Wenger has named the teams he believes can win the World Cup, and feels France will win the competition if everything goes to plan.

France has been undeniably the best country at the World Cup this summer, with Kylian Mbappe and their other attackers proving to be unstoppable. Their performances have made them one of the strongest sides in the tournament.

At the back, William Saliba has been unstoppable for them, with the defender producing fantastic form and proving to be one of the most reliable players in the competition.

Wenger believes France has a strong chance

Saliba has simply been fantastic, and he probably deserves to win the World Cup as well. While Wenger thinks France will win it, he also believes there is one country that could stop Les Bleus from achieving that goal.

That nation has Arsenal stars, meaning the Gunners will have a World Cup winner in their squad this summer either way. Wenger believes the competition could come down to the quality and strengths of the teams involved.

The Frenchman and Arsenal icon believes Spain could be the biggest challenge to France’s hopes, despite his confidence in the current World Cup favourites.

Spain identified as France’s biggest threat

Wenger explained his thoughts about the possible outcome of the competition, saying, as quoted by the Metro.

‘The real question for me is Spain. If one team is capable now of beating France, I would say it is Spain because their technical level is better than France.

‘They have quality and a culture of collective football that nobody else in the world has at that level. That could be the decider between these two but of course France is stronger physically.’

Wenger believes France have the physical strength needed to succeed, but he also recognises the technical quality and collective style that Spain can bring to a major match.

The former Arsenal manager has highlighted the potential battle between two talented nations, with France and Spain among the teams he considers capable of lifting the World Cup.