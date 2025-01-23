“We’re 100% still in the title race.” says Williamson, despite Arsenal Women’s poor start under Eidevall

Are Arsenal Women Still in the 2024-25 Barclays WSL Title Race? That’s the burning question for most Gooners, especially considering the fantastic form the team is in.

In the last 12 games, our Gunner Women have remained undefeated, boasting 11 wins and a draw. They’ve won their last five WSL games without conceding a single goal. Surely, with this kind of performance, they should be contenders for league glory.

Coach Renee Slegers, however, isn’t engaging in the title race debate. On Tuesday, she said via Arsenal that there are no internal conversations about the title race:

“No, we don’t talk about it at the moment. My eyes and my mind are on Brighton tomorrow.”

Contrary to Slegers, Leah Williamson believes Arsenal are in the WSL to win it. She even thinks they can conquer all four competitions they’re in: the Subway League Cup, the FA Cup, the WSL, and the Champions League.

Speaking to the BBC, Leah said: “How quickly we fell out of it at the start of the season, that can happen to anybody, so we’re ready. We’ll chase as much as we can.

“We had a good result before Christmas and picked up points where others didn’t, which was important. Obviously, it’s not in our hands, but we’re 100% still in the title race.

“I think arguably, this is our worst position that we’ve been in in the league for the last couple of years at this time of the year, but it doesn’t feel like that.

“We know what the job is. We’re still in all four competitions and we will manage it.”

With 11 games to go, Arsenal trails Chelsea at the top of the table by seven points, with Chelsea sitting on 31 points and Arsenal on 24. One can argue that they have a slim chance to catch up and beat Chelsea in the title race.

Arsenal Women will need to ensure they beat the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 26th January. If Manchester United can beat Manchester City at the Etihad, why can’t we beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge? That win would narrow the point gap at the top of the table to four points.

After that victory, Arsenal would need to match or outdo Chelsea’s performance for the rest of the season, and hope that either Manchester City or United can beat Chelsea, and another team can either beat or force a draw with the Sonia Bompastor-led side – who are also on fire this season, I might add..

What are your thoughts on the subject Gooners? Stranger things have happened but, irrespective of Arsenal Women’s current (and hopefully continued) form, I believe our Gunners can beat The Blues this weekend. I also believe our poor start to the season under Eidevall will haunt us all the way as we hunt for WSL glory.

We can start by closing the point gap to 4 on Sunday and if we can do that then we are one step closer to our London rivals in the WSL table..

COYGW!

Michelle M

