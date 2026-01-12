“We’re all buzzing for him.” Teammate welcomes Arsenal man back

Kai Havertz featured for the final 22 minutes of Arsenal’s 4-1 victory over Portsmouth in the FA Cup, a development that has been warmly welcomed by the club. His return represents a significant boost after a difficult period marked by repeated injury setbacks. Over the last 12 months, the German has missed a considerable number of matches as injuries disrupted his 2025, making his reappearance an encouraging sign for Arsenal as they progress through the season.

Timely return amid attacking struggles

Arsenal are hopeful that 2026 will prove far more positive for Havertz, and many supporters are excited to see him reintegrated into the squad. His comeback comes at a particularly relevant moment, with Viktor Gyokeres enduring a challenging run of form. Mikel Arteta remains focused on guiding his side towards silverware this campaign, and ensuring that key players are available is central to that ambition.

Gyokeres was recruited to lead the line this season, a responsibility Havertz has shouldered for much of his time at the Emirates. However, the Swede’s struggles have raised questions about his place in the starting eleven, opening the door for increased competition. Havertz’s versatility and experience in attacking roles offer Arteta additional options as Arsenal look to maintain momentum across competitions.

Positive impact beyond the pitch

Beyond his on-field contribution, Havertz’s presence is already being felt within the squad environment. His return has been described as a lift for morale and intensity at the training ground, something that can be just as valuable as matchday performances. Teammates appear buoyed by seeing him back involved, particularly given the long road he has travelled to recover fully.

As quoted by Independent Sport, Mikel Merino highlighted the wider influence of Havertz’s return, saying, “To come back after a big, big injury, to have him around is so good for everyone, for the atmosphere in the training ground.

“The support he gives us in the training ground, having him around every training session, and now having him on the pitch is one more asset, one more tool for the coach.

“(It’s) amazing, we’re all buzzing for him.”

For Arsenal, Havertz’s gradual reintegration strengthens both competition and depth. As the season intensifies, having experienced players returning to fitness could prove decisive in their pursuit of trophies.