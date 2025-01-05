Were Arsenal ever really looking for a new women’s team head coach?

Were Arsenal ever looking for a new women’s team head coach? That’s the question one might ask if the latest reports about our Gunner women are true.

According to Tom Garry of The Guardian, “Arsenal are back in training today after the winter break. Renée Slegers remains in charge as interim head coach, the process to appoint a long-term head coach is still ongoing.”

As Arsenal’s squad return to training today after their winter break, Renée Slegers remains in interim charge of the side and is overseeing training today, just as she was before Christmas. The WSL club’s process to appoint a long-term head coach remains ongoing.#BarclaysWSL — Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) January 3, 2025

Hearing such reports, one wonders if Arsenal decision-makers were or are really searching for another head coach for their women’s team.

Since replacing Jonas Eidevall back in October, interim manager Renée Slegers has done a great job.

Arsenal women didn’t have a great start to the season. After consecutive losses to Bayern Munich and Chelsea, Coach Eidevall opted to resign.

His resignation must have caught the Gunners off guard as they didn’t have a clear replacement, so they opted to appoint assistant head coach, Renée Slegers, as caretaker manager.

Under Slegers, Arsenal Women have been flying high. They’ve picked up win after win. In 11 games, they’ve secured 10 wins and a draw. During that run, they’ve:

– Scored 31 goals

– Conceded 5 goals

– Achieved 7 clean sheets

Even with this great form, there were still reports that Arsenal were considering other managerial candidates besides interim manager Renée Slegers.

But with alleged top candidates Casey Stoney and Nick Cushing available and not being hired, it’s not obvious that Arsenal decision-makers are doing anything. They could just be easing the pressure on Renée Slegers, keeping the speculation alive with rumours that they’re still searching for a top manager. In the end, they may have already decided that Renée is what they need to steer our Gunner women to glory and are just easing her into the job.

Or.. Renee could be holding the interim role as she doesn’t want to accept a permanent post, as she has a young son to consider too.

Since October, Arsenal Women have found their fighting spirit. Surely, it is right that Renée should be made permanent by Arsenal management, at least until the end of this season. What do you think?

One thing seems sure, we’re about in as much dark on the Renee front as we were before the winter break!

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

