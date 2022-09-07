Were Arsenal fans impressed by Fabio Vieira’s cameo against Man United?

Finally after so long we were able to see a bit of Vieira by Nonny

After a disappointing outing at Manchester and having a few days to cool my head, I decided to look at the positives of our 3:1 defeat and one of the positives was finally seeing Fabio Vieira play.

Vieira was brought on in the 74th minute as Arteta introduced more offensive players in Smith-Rowe and Nketiah in search of an equaliser.

Despite the frustrating result, it was a good cameo by the 22-year-old who arrived at Arsenal on a €35m fee this summer.

Perhaps the biggest standout moment is his fantastic through ball for Martinelli late in the game. Unfortunately, McTominay got to the ball first and cleared it out for a corner.

Vieira also made a decent attempt from outside the box but unfortunately it went over the bar.

I was very pleased to watch him as I am not Ødegaard’s biggest fan, for the simple fact he needs to really learn how to be more decisive in the final third, him being indecisive and mostly looking all flashy is one aspect of his game I really want him to improve and improve quickly.

Anyway, the Portuguese showed that he’s comfortable with the ball and is capable of adding creativity to Arsenal’s game.

The captain was too hesitant to shoot on a number of occasions and lost the ball on many occasions

Now this is not a criticism to Ødegaard but from the little cameo Viera made, we have a player who can compete with Ode and give us slightly something different and he is not shy from shooting.

What do you guys think about Fabio Viera’s little cameo at Manchester?

Nonny Classic

