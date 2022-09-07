Were Arsenal fans impressed by Fabio Vieira’s cameo against Man United?

Finally after so long we were able to see a bit of Vieira by Nonny
After a disappointing outing at Manchester and having a few days to cool my head, I decided to look at the positives of our 3:1 defeat and one of the positives was finally seeing Fabio Vieira play.
Vieira was brought on in the 74th minute as Arteta introduced more offensive players in Smith-Rowe and Nketiah in search of an equaliser.
Despite the frustrating result, it was a good cameo by the 22-year-old who arrived at Arsenal on a €35m fee this summer.
Perhaps the biggest standout moment is his fantastic through ball for Martinelli late in the game. Unfortunately, McTominay got to the ball first and cleared it out for a corner.
Vieira also made a decent attempt from outside the box but unfortunately it went over the bar.
I was very pleased to watch him as I am not Ødegaard’s biggest fan, for the simple fact he needs to really learn how to be more decisive in the final third, him being indecisive and mostly looking all flashy is one aspect of his game I really want him to improve and improve quickly.
Anyway, the Portuguese showed that he’s comfortable with the ball and is capable of adding creativity to Arsenal’s game.
The captain was too hesitant to shoot on a number of occasions and lost the ball on many occasions
Now this is not a criticism to Ødegaard but from the little cameo Viera made, we have a player who can compete with Ode and give us slightly something different and he is not shy from shooting.
What do you guys think about Fabio Viera’s little cameo at Manchester?
Nonny Classic
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
His playing style seems very similar to Odegaard’s. I don’t expect much from a small CAM
I have seen many debuts. To me, only the young Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut for Man United was unique, special and impressive, because the youngster dribbled past many players easily at that time
Interesting
No he didnt, he just did a million stepovers and lost the ball a few times.
Took him a little while to adjust before he was a level above.
It was effective when his opponents weren’t familiar with his tricks yet. After a few matches, they recognized his patterns and forced him to improve
I was also impressed with the little I saw of Vieira. Showed flashes of the good football player
But let’s see more of him.
Fabio viera’s stats shows be is not all about flashy plays but has end products as his goals and assists shows, he can play together with odegaard to add more creativity if the opponent parks the bus
I think playing him tomorrow would be a good shout. Rest Odegaard, Jesus, Saka, and Martinelli, continue with Xhaka and Lokonga in midfield to allow Sambi to keep building, ease Partey back in. Play Tierney and Tomiyasu from the start and play Saliba and Gabby at CB.
Ramsdale, Tomy, Gabby, Saliba, Tierney, Xhaka, Lokonga, Vieira, ESR, Nkethia, Marquinos
With the first team boys on the bench
For me the loss against united was expected tbh. The last 2 games we have struggled and looked like we could be countered. We’ve sacrificed functionality for style that some fans were calling for all last season “oh we play boring football” who gives a shit if you come away with 3 points.
There has to be a balance between the both and to go to United and dominate and not come away with at least a point had shades of Wenger about it, not something I want to see. Last season we were able to win ugly, I think sacrificing that will cost us points
Unfortunately, by the time Vieira got on the field, I was already a bag of nerves and still coming to terms with what was happening. I had very little left in the way being able to acknowledge or concentrate uniquely on Vieira’s actual playing style and impact or, how to forecast that for the future! 😅. Maybe when I’m in a less frenetic state I might be able to evaluate him.
Arsenal v Man U……….does nothing for your nervous system lol🤪😜🥃🍺
Fabio is a very good player and I’m sure he will be an asset for us. He’s new to the PL so please be patient with him 🔴⚪️
…impressive. Especially that pass.
Let’s see more of him.
For me, l tick him to be a competition for Odegard. Still can work together.
He looked promising. Up aginst it from the start, coming on when the team had lost shape. Not afraid to try a variety of tricks as well. if only he didnt remind me so much of that horrible Bruno Fernandez. Might be the beard. I see him as
one for the future, especially when Xhaka has been moved on.