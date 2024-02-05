Were Arsenal ‘lucky’ to beat Liverpool? I think not….

“Lucky lucky Arsenal!” NO we weren’t! by Shenel

What a game and what a win we have just had Gooners! Is everyone still on a high? I know I am!

And I know it is just one game on the long road to the end of the season and towards the title, but it is a big, big win and it is one everyone – and when I say everyone I mean pundits, commentators and other teams and their fans – assumed we wouldn’t get, but it is one we needed and we deserved!

What is the main word ringing round from anyone and everyone this weekend? It is “lucky!”. Even if they haven’t outrightly said it we know they are thinking we were lucky due to the manner of the goals we scored!

Yes, we can be seen as lucky but having luck is one thing and capitalising on the luck is another.

When Kai Havertz missed his chance early on with the keeper saving his shot, the ball rebounded to Bukayo Saka’s path, but he could have easily blazed the ball over. The ball falling to his path was luck yes, but him finding the back of the net was pure skill and composure in a high intense game in which he found himself in the right place at the right time!

The same here goes for Gabriel Martinelli and his goal to put us 2-1 up.

The ball bouncing over Virgil Van Dijk and he and his keeper Allisson having a mix up where the ball found itself in front of Martinelli was pure luck for us and pure embarrassment for the Liverpool duo yes, but Martinelli finding the back of the net from outside of the box was not luck, it was pure skill. Because in that moment with that pressure from the game and the fans nerves, and I am sure some nerves from himself, he could have also easily blazed it wide, yet he didn’t thankfully!

That’s the sort of composure and clinical finishing we want from our side, it doesn’t matter who scored it and in what manner, what matters is that it lands in the back of the net and of course you need to be in the right place at the right time otherwise how will the goals be scored right?

Liverpool also had pure luck with their equaliser, they didn’t deserve anything from the game and that was their first shot in the first half, and so the ball went into the back of the net off of Gabriel who didn’t know anything about where the ball was at the time.

But Arsenal scored yesterday and our three goals were very good goals with great passing and great teamwork, it also showed great reading of the game to be quick in retaining the ball and taking the chances when they fell to us.

We thankfully and as I said deservedly walked away with all three points and that is the most important thing and if people want to call us lucky than so be it!

We know what it took to win the game and it wasn’t any VAR calls and that is one thing that nobody can take away from us!

Onwards and upwards we go Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL podcast with our Irish friends OZZY, EAMONN And JONATHON picking their BEST EVER Arsenal XI since moving to the Emirates in 2006- Who would you choose?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgFrVHnsYLM

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…