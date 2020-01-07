Were Arsenal too complacent against Leeds after Man United win?

Last week was a brilliant result when we finally got our first win in yonks, and also Arteta’s first win as Arsenal coach. It was even sweeter that it was against our nemesis side Man United.
But did the Gunners then feel that beating Leeds would be a formality and take their feet off the gas? It looked like it as we were battered by Bielsa’s physical side in the first half before getting themselves in gear to nick a 1-0 win in the second.
Mikel Arteta explained after the game why he thought his team was a bit sluggish in the first half. He was asked if he was surprised at the performance in the first 45 minutes. “To be fair, it didn’t [surprise me]” the Boss told Arsenal.com. “I think it was a big release for them when they won against Man United and they took a little bit of that pressure off. And then your body and your mind tries to relax a little bit for one or two days. Now, we are not in a position to relax because we are not good enough to relax. If we don’t play at that level, we are not good enough.”
So Arteta has admitted that he expected them to take some time getting into the game, so now he must find a way to keep them motivated right from the start of the game. “How? It’s a good question.” he continued. “And every three days it’s an even better question. That’s the job, that’s what I have to find out with these players.
“But I have to recognise, I played those type of games and in recent months we played against teams that go man-to-man and it’s very uncomfortable. For the players, they’re not used to it and it becomes a battle, it becomes a transition game. When you win the ball, you attack. When you lose the ball, it’s a counter-attack. I think they had to experience that as well.”
So it seems that Arteta has not managed to change Arsenal’s complacency problems completely yet, and there will still be a lot of work to do….
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
“So it seems that Arteta has not managed to change Arsenal’s complacency problems completely yet, and there will still be a lot of work to do….”
How can anyone who saw us dominate the second half when we could have scored 3 goals say Arteta is not managing our complacency problem? He managed the perfect response from a tired and somewhat makeshift team.
Just because he is managing and improving our attitude and intensity doesn’t mean we will win every game and dominate every game.
Our turnaround is a process that will take years but Arteta is managing it and depending on our ability to sell and sign players next summer we might well be able to compete for a 4th place finish next season and that would be a step in the right direction.
And also, although expecting a EL cup is not realistic, it is hard to deny that if the draws are favorable and injuries don’t kill us off, we could, by the end of the season beat any team still in the EL in a one of game. It is possible even if it is a long shot.
I don’t think the players were complacent
I believe some of them wanted to avoid injuries and keep their energy for the Crystal Palace game
They must be surprised as well, because Leeds pressed like an EPL team
Exactly!!! They didn’t pump enough energy into the game in the first half, but they came on in the second half and showed them what they can do, the way leeds played yesterday, im sure they’ll stay in the EPL if they can make it to the top tier next season.
Gotanidea & Truth, you both should keep lying to yourselves.
This team needs a solid rocking, they’re used to being complacent. For the past four seasons it’s what it’s been like.
I’m not gonna make any excuses, even Arteta didn’t make any excuses for it.
““To be fair, it didn’t [surprise me]” the Boss told Arsenal.com . “I think it was a big release for them when they won against Man United and they took a little bit of that pressure off.”
This is something that’s been going on for years now.
It’s why Arteta is trying so hard to change it and make sure it doesn’t continue.
After just one win, they went there and played as though Leeds FC would be walkovers because they’re a championship side.
Arteta sees everything plain and he says it plain, I’m just hoping the board sticks to their promise and gives him the support he needs.
Let’s not kid ourselves, these guys can perform maybe for a while but in the end they always go back to relaxing, especially now there are old players among.
When Pep got to City, Pep didn’t inherit very bad players, but he moved them on because he saw they couldn’t do what he wanted. He was ruthless.
I’m with Arteta on giving everyone a clean slate, but after this season sands, if there are players who still can’t do what he wants consistently. I say let’s move on from them.
I’m with Arteta in every way but that doesn’t mean I’ll deny some truths about this squad.
Arteta is trying his all, but this team easily gets complacent too much, THAT’S THE ONLY REASON ARTETA WAS PISSED AF THE FIRST HALF
Vs man utd we have torerra bosses the midfield and distribute the ball forward but vs Leeds we have Guendouzi which keep running like headless chicken, So what u expect…
Not at all, they actually played a B team, we had first team regulars beside Nelson who can be consider in first team lately, and Martinez in goal. Gendouzi been regular for a year, plays less recently…
Leeds tac tic bothered us in first half and their were more hungry
This shows that we are still fragile and need to urgently need to strengthen team; in defense, obviously…
The players will be tired as MAs training intensity takes hold as they are not use to it from what the players have been saying. It’s going to take a bit of time to change habits, attitude and improve fitness/stamina. This isn’t all going to snap into place over night but I’m confident it will show results through to the end of the season with the players we have. The players we have will all be better when the fitness levels and playing intensity is achievable for 90 minutes, the team will have better cohesion and be organised with a game plan able to be deployed to ensure we compete in every game. We probably have about 6-7 more games to lose and the odd frustrating draw in store for us this season so we fans need to get on board and show patience’s. I can’t believe some people’s comments on holding, he is only just coming back. Does feel like us fans are waiting for an excuse to get back to full negative and find something or one to blame. Can we not just give this season to reconnect with the club and players and see what’s possible now