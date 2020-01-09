Were Arsenal too unfit to compete before Arteta’s ‘exhausting’ training regime?

There is no doubt that under Unai Emery we lost many a lead to so-called ‘lesser teams’ who came back at us after we took the lead, and it could simply be the fact that the players were too unfit to maintain pressure for the whole 90 minutes.
Well, it now looks Mikel Arteta is definitely trying to remedy the problem, and in fact, according to the Arsenal guru David Ornstein, the players are physically exhausted after taking training sessions with our new coach.
“Mikel Arteta’s been in for a couple of weeks now and there are some little things you’re hearing that reflect positively on the new regime and there was one player I heard about who was explaining how hard training is,” Ornstein told The Athletic podcast.
“Not just the demands on players that Arteta is putting on them for matches but training is said to be absolutely exhausting, to the extent that he was due to have somebody come round to his house on a day off and he said to them ‘no I need to lie in today’ – and that was just from training! They’re knackered.
“I think Arteta gave them a couple of days off after the Manchester United match so I think that was Thursday and Friday but training has been very intense.
“Incredibly tactical is the word that is coming out.”
In Arteta’s first game at the Emirates, Arsenal were all over Chelsea in the first half, but we faded to oblivion in the second and Frank Lampard’s side came back with two goals in the last ten minutes. It also happened that we couldn’t keep up the pace against Man United, but as we had a two-goal cushion by half-time we just had to dig deep and see the game out to grab the points. So it is no surprise that Arteta gave the players a couple of days off, but the question is, for that particular game, is were they just generally unfit or were they even more exhausted after training with Arteta?
All we can hope is that the players buckle down to Arteta’s training and get used to upping their energy levels so they can easily last 90 minutes (if not 120 in some games). And stop letting our opponents into the game…
About time too. Most of them have looked heavy legged after 10 minutes of a competitive match. I watch Liverpool play and I’m amazed they can chase a ball constantly for 90+ minutes! It’s obviously a winning formula. To be pushed further and further to be fitter will definitely have some repercussions in the short term (Burn-out) but, in the long term this team will reap the rewards I’m sure!
You make really good points
Do you think MA should be going gung-ho or increase their fitness levels more gradually?
I think MA is right to apply his style of coaching quickly. I can imagine he has watched Pep @ City doing exactly the same. I remember when Mharez went to City and he was not as fit as he is now. Of course, we all know Pep learned his trade at Barcelona where the same levels of training are expected. Fast and hard!!
Yes, Liverpool players play as if they use steroids. Arsenal should have collected those types of players
Guardiola and Klopp seem to employ similar high intensity training. The Gunners must adopt it if they want to win major trophies
There was a time when we were arguably the fittest team in the EPL, now we are probably the opposite. A lot of complacency and drift occured during AW’s final years and the 18 months under UE. Granted the modern game of high press requires an even higher level of fitness which we are not prepared for. Arteta has a huge task ahead of him but I’m sure, given time, he will get there. To get there he need to shed some of the older players, and certainly not buy any more in the January window.
Kolasinac is another one who’s had a transformation. Niles looks better, Ozil has trans-morphed into something I didn’t believe I would ever see. Wingers are tracking back and doing as much work out there than they do in trying to close in on the other end. Kolasinac has looked a different player, he looks strong, he looks like a difficult opponent, you know you’re in a game should you choose to take him on. Auba, working his socks off despite him being one of the best (last third players) in the league, not one complaint, he smiles and he gets on with it. Laca, just needs a goal. Pepe scares the crap out of opponents, utd were terrified of him, and he’s working back the other way. We’ve had two clean sheets now and it’s easy to see why, and what makes it even better is the fans are fully aware of how important these things are, when our players pick up their men, and get tight, getting stuck in, then our fans give that stuff the biggest cheer, it’s good to let the players know how much this is appreciated.
Pepe bullied Leeds’ LB with his physicality and I hope he would do it to Palace’s
Going by this article, Unai Emery made our players into absolute lazy bums and Mikel Arteta is trying to change all that.🤣
Gunnerphilic, I would also add AW’s last two years to your assessment of the time under UE and he found it impossible to change that mentality unfortunately.
The only difference being that, under Wenger we did at least attack, unlike UE, so the pressing game that will show players fitness levels, were not as obvious then.
Same players, just a different mindset from MA and whether your young or old (in footballing terms), fit in or else!!!1
I sincerely hope they don’t burn out, cos we’re approaching the business end of the season. I believe that the drive towards higher fitness levels should be methodical. I heard Arteta made them train the morning b4 the Utd game. I don’t know if that will make them fitter, or get exhausted during the game.
Well, MA seems to know what he’s doing and the players also seem to have bought into his ideas.
I really wish him the very best, cos we need Arsenal back in the UCL asap.
I remember there being a similar article praising Emery for his high intensity training and slaggin off AW for his lack of…Make up your minds here…