“We’re back, and it’s nice.” England Women captain, Leah Williamson, speaks ahead of Germany clash

I’m sure you’ve read comments such as “Is Leah Williamson’s place in the Lionesses team in doubt?” Or “Leah Williamson just got schooled by Mayra Ramirez.”

Clearly, the Arsenal Women defender hasn’t had the best start to this campaign. However, aside from Caitlin Foord and Frida Maanum, which Gunner women’s star has had a bright start to this league campaign?

Gunners have struggled; they haven’t been at their best, and this has cost Arsenal Women’s manager Jonas Eidevall his job (he resigned). But with two wins in the last two games, there’s some hope for a revival.

Speaking to the BBC while on international duty with the England Lionesses, Williamson has dispelled the claims that the confidence levels have dropped; in fact, she argues they’re performing, which is what they focus on doing while in training, but it is just that results haven’t gone their way.

“I’m a footballer. Our job is to win games, and that hasn’t happened,” said Williamson.

“Results tell one story; performance is another thing. We can actually change and affect that on a day-to-day basis.”

Being on international duty provides a change of scenery, which she admitted helps her take a break.

“To be honest, I’m happy to be here in a different environment,” added the Lionesses captain.

“I think sometimes that comes at the right time. Since I’ve been here, I’ve had no contact with [my] club, and it’s quite easy to separate in that regard.

“[There is] no difference in the confidence levels. I can speak on the environment, and the picture we paint of the situation is potentially different to the rollercoaster that you speak of.

“We are all footballers and deal with different scenarios. Now we are here with England, and it has been a consistent environment. We’re back, and it’s nice.”

The hope is that after the international break, our Gunner women are back, revived, and ready to go. Building on the results before the international break will be key.

That said, it would be interesting if Arsenal would by then have already appointed a new manager to take over and guide the team to glory.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

