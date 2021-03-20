“We’re definitely going in the right direction” Smith Rowe fully on board with Arteta

Emile Smith Rowe insists that Mikel Arteta is doing an outstanding job at Arsenal and he is steering the Gunners in the right direction.

They made the Spaniard their latest manager last season and he inherited a team that had underachieved for quite a while.

With him at the helm, the club is looking at a long-term transformation of their team into a top English side once again.

He has had a great time in man-managing the careers of his top stars and youngsters.

One player that has enjoyed his time at the helm is Smith Rowe, whom Arteta introduced to the first team late last year.

The midfielder, who has established himself in the team, spoke recently about what they are trying to do.

He insisted that with Arteta at the helm, they know exactly where they are headed and praised the Spaniard for his “amazing” tactics.

“We’re definitely going in the right direction. With the team we’ve got, I feel like we’re destined for great things,” Smith Rowe told the Daily Mail.

“Honestly, I don’t think people realise how good Bukayo Saka is, for example. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with.

“The manager’s tactics are amazing, too. It’s the little details.

“He’ll tell us how certain moments will go down, how the opposition will react to certain movements we make, and it’ll happen, exactly as he said it.

“When you see little things like that work, it makes you realise how experienced he is, and how much of a top manager he really is.”