‘We’re getting used to that’ Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal youngster

Arsenal’s young star Ethan Nwaneri continues to capture attention after netting a goal in their 3-0 victory over Preston North End in the Carabao Cup. The 17-year-old’s goal adds to his impressive tally, marking three goals in two Carabao Cup appearances—a performance that not only showcases his potential but also signals his growing influence within the Arsenal squad. He came close to scoring twice in the match, with one powerful strike narrowly missing its mark, crashing off the crossbar.

Despite his youth, Nwaneri’s talent is becoming impossible to overlook, pushing him closer to breaking into Arsenal’s Premier League lineup. Nwaneri has been training full-time with the first team, allowing him to hone his skills alongside experienced players and to build his understanding of the team’s tactical framework. His performances in training, as well as in official matches, have heightened the anticipation and excitement among Arsenal supporters each time they see his name on the team sheet.

Following the win over Preston, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta highlighted Nwaneri’s skill and development. Arteta praised the teenager’s technical abilities and dedication, highlighting how Arsenal is focused on nurturing his talent carefully. As quoted by the Daily Mail, Arteta shared, “He did it yesterday in training too, so we’re getting used to that. He’s a big talent, he’s got the right attitude, he’s got the right players and context around him, and we need to make sure that we put brick by brick in the right tempo, in the right order, but we have some player there.”

With his skill set and mentality, Nwaneri seems poised to be a regular name for Arsenal in the near future. His dedication and impact have put him on the path to becoming one of the most promising young talents in English football, and as Arteta hinted, his inclusion in Premier League lineups may not be far off. For Arsenal, a club known for developing young players, nurturing Nwaneri’s journey could add yet another prodigious talent to their legacy.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…