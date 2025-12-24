Were Gooners Wrong For “Feed Scousers” Chant?

I have long argued that there is an issue in the UK with grown adults believing that, within the confines of a football stadium, they can behave however they choose. Mocking rival supporters and the opposition is part of British football culture and has been for decades, often viewed as an accepted element of matchday atmosphere.

Certain Everton supporters felt some Arsenal fans crossed a line on Saturday when chants of “Feed the Scousers” were heard from the away end. That reaction is understandable. It is not for anyone else to decide what individuals should or should not find offensive. However, among the countless chants heard across grounds every week, it is worth questioning whether this is truly the one that deserves singular attention.

Context of Football Chanting

Visitors to the Emirates Stadium have frequently sung, “This place is a s…hole; I want to go home,” yet such chants rarely prompt widespread calls for reflection. Against that backdrop, it felt disproportionate to see AFTV’s Robbie Lyle asking Arsenal supporters to look in the mirror after Everton fans explained that the city felt offended by the implications of poverty.

It is difficult to believe this required explanation. Football chants are rarely meant to be taken literally. They are designed to tease, provoke and unsettle, with away ends attempting to wind up home supporters and vice versa. Robbie has attended enough matches to have heard songs aimed at figures such as Van Persie, Adebayor and Ashley Cole, yet those chants have not drawn the same level of condemnation.

Inconsistency in Outrage

If the 53-year-old wishes to campaign for zero tolerance towards all verbal taunting between supporters, that is a valid stance. What becomes problematic is selectively criticising certain chants while remaining silent on others involving racism, homophobia or references to sexual assault.

It is also worth remembering that his platform was built on raw fan reactions, often featuring supporters directing extreme language towards Arsenal players and managers. This raises a legitimate question about consistency. Is calling someone the C word or telling them to “F off” less offensive than what was heard at the Hill Dickinson Stadium?

The irony is further highlighted by reactions to those in Liverpool who have booed the English national anthem, where critics are often told to respect freedom of speech. You cannot argue for sensitivity in one instance while dismissing it in another. Football culture demands either consistency or acceptance that provocation cuts both ways.

Dan Smith