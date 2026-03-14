“We’re in a good position” Gyokeres reacts to Arsenal win over Everton

Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory over Everton at the Emirates Stadium this evening, with Viktor Gyokeres playing a decisive role in the result. The Swedish forward scored one of the goals that helped the Gunners overcome a determined Everton side and maintain their strong position in the Premier League title race.

Everton proved to be difficult opponents throughout the match and looked capable of leaving North London with a point. The visitors defended with discipline and organisation, making it difficult for Arsenal to create clear scoring opportunities for much of the game.

As the match approached its final stages, Arsenal appeared to be running out of ideas in attack. Everton remained confident that their defensive efforts would be enough to secure a draw, but the home side eventually found a breakthrough at a crucial moment.

Gyokeres Breaks the Deadlock

The decisive moment arrived late in the match when Viktor Gyokeres managed to open the scoring for Arsenal. His goal provided the breakthrough the team had been searching for and shifted the momentum firmly in favour of the home side.

Following the match, Gyokeres spoke about the importance of securing the victory and maintaining focus as the season reaches its final weeks. Speaking after the game via Sky Sports, he said, “Every win is important. We try to do the best in our games and we can’t control the other results.

“We’re in a good position. We’ll try to enjoy these moments now.”

His comments reflected the positive mood within the squad as they continue to push for success.

Substitutes Change the Game

Manager Mikel Arteta’s substitutions proved to be crucial in the outcome of the match. Both Gyokeres and Max Dowman came from the bench and made an immediate impact, changing the direction of the contest.

Dowman produced an impressive run to score Arsenal’s second goal, sealing the victory and lifting the atmosphere at the Emirates. The young attacker’s contribution added further excitement to the closing moments of the match.

With only a few fixtures remaining this season, Arsenal remain firmly on course in the title race and have placed pressure back on Manchester City. The team appears mentally prepared for the challenges ahead, and Gyokeres’ improving form could prove vital as the campaign approaches its conclusion.