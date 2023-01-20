Arsenal News Latest News

“We’re in the hunt for everything.” Tierney discusses Arsenal’s goal for the season

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has discussed their season and the Scotsman insists they want to win all the competitions they are playing in.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been eliminated from the Carabao Cup, but they top the Premier League standings and had an impressive European campaign in the group stages.

Despite failing to make the top four last season, the Gunners have been on a remarkable run of form, which now sees them seriously competing in multiple competitions.

Tierney tells The Sun:

“We’re in the hunt for everything. 

“Every competition, we want to go as far as possible — and the league’s no different. 

“We want to win everything we’re taking part in. 

“The boys have got a lot of confidence, but we also know how hard our league is to win. “

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need the right mindset to win trophies or matches and Tierney seems to have it in abundance.

Having been a member of the Celtic side that dominated Scottish football, the full-back knows what is required to sustain a title challenge.

We expect him to be one of the leading voices in the dressing room at a critical time in the club’s history.

However, it is not enough to want to win, the team must put in the work required to achieve success.

