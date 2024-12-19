“We’re not scared” Saka issues strong comments about title race

Arsenal finds itself in a precarious position in the Premier League title race, trailing behind Liverpool and Chelsea, with their consistency being a significant concern. Despite being tipped as potential successors to Manchester City in the last two seasons, Mikel Arteta’s team has struggled to capitalise on opportunities, especially during a season when City is uncharacteristically off form.

In the previous campaigns, Arsenal showed promise and came close to toppling Pep Guardiola’s side. Many believed that should City falter, Arsenal would step up as the next champions of England. However, this season has been marked by dropped points in matches against opponents they are expected to beat, undermining their title challenge. If this pattern continues, Arsenal risks falling out of contention altogether.

Bukayo Saka, one of Arsenal’s key players, remains confident in the team’s ability to compete at the highest level. Speaking to ESPN, the winger dismissed any fears about their position in the title race. “We’re not scared. The last two seasons we’ve competed for the league and come very close. We’re also back in the Champions League, we have some experience there now, so we feel we’re ready to compete for every trophy. We really want to take that next step and try to win something,” Saka said.

Arsenal’s inconsistency has been their Achilles’ heel this season, and their inability to maintain momentum is threatening to derail their campaign. Despite the struggles, the squad possesses the talent and experience needed to turn their season around. The Gunners must find a way to regain their form and avoid dropping further points if they hope to stay in the race for the Premier League title. With Saka and other key players determined to succeed, Arsenal still has a chance to achieve their goals, but they need to act quickly to reclaim their position among the frontrunners.

