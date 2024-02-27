“We’re not that gullible.” Pundit responds to Ferdinand’s Arteta to Man Utd comments

Rio Ferdinand recently suggested that Mikel Arteta would be interested in becoming the next Manchester United manager if given the opportunity to lead the Red Devils.

Arteta has been enjoying his managerial role at Arsenal, where he was given his first chance as a head coach in a significant gamble by the club.

Manchester United is facing struggles under Erik ten Hag, leading to calls for the Dutchman to depart at the end of the season. While numerous coaches might be eager to take charge at United, it would be a shocking turn of events if Arteta were to trade his place on the Arsenal bench for Manchester United.

Arteta has received strong support from the Arsenal board, and his job appears to be secure. Rio Ferdinand’s comments didn’t sit well with pundit Jeff Stelling, who was unimpressed and accused the former defender of making the remarks to generate views on his YouTube channel.

Stelling said, as quoted by Football365:

“Rio Ferdinand said Mikel Arteta would ‘100 per cent’ go to Old Trafford and become Manchester United boss if he was offered.

“Now, Rio was speaking – surprise, surprise – on his YouTube channel.

“I think that’s known as clickbait, Rio. We’re not all as daft as we look, pal. Talk about nonsense! We’re gullible, but we’re not that gullible.”

There is no way Arteta will want to leave the stability he has built at Arsenal to move to United.

