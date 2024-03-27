“We’re still in a good position to chase Champions League” believes Arsenal Women’s Beth Mead

Not long ago, our Arsenal women were unfortunate to aid Chelsea’s title ambitions by losing to them 3-1. If Arsenal had beaten Chelsea, the WSL title would have been as open as it could possibly be. However, our Gunners lost the game, their fourth of the season, and some believe it is very doubtful they will now win the WSL.

But is there any prospect that our Gunner women will be the 2023–24 WSL Champions? When asked on Sky Sports if they were still eager to pick wins and fight for the league, Arsenal forward Beth Mead responded:

“Yes, and I think that’s the standard we do set all season. It doesn’t always go our way. Obviously, a lot of games this season haven’t gone our way and we’ve been frustrated, but we’re still in a good position to chase Champions League. Football’s a funny game. You never know what’s going to happen, so at the moment, as cliche as it always sounds, I think we’ve got to take a game at a time and get the wins on the board.”

Mead is optimistic; she believes everything is possible. Like her, her teammates ought to be optimistic; they should just keep pushing in the remaining league fixtures to pick up as many points as possible and see where they finish at the end of the season. I believe that should be the rallying call.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

