“We’re throwing the title away.” Piers Morgan rages at Arsenal’s poor performance

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan was unhappy at their performance against West Ham yesterday and believes they are throwing away the Premier League title.

The Gunners were in superb form for much of the season, but the last two weeks have been poor for them. As Manchester City continues to win games, it seems as if Arsenal are starting to feel the pressure.

They raced into a 2-0 lead against the Hammers and it looked like they would earn another win, but David Moyes’ side pulled them back and nearly got the win.

Morgan, like most Arsenal fans, watched in horror as they struggled against the relegation-threatened Hammers and urged them to wake up because they were throwing the league title away.

He tweeted: “Wake the f*ck up, Arsenal – we’re throwing the Title away.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most Arsenal fans were like Morgan yesterday because we did not expect our team to struggle against the Hammers.

We have had a good season so far and must strive to end it in fine fashion as we bid to be champions.

If we do not get back to winning ways in our next match, we may as well forget about being champions.